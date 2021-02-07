'Team effort' leads Hoosiers over Hawkeyes again

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Archie Miller said his team's thrilling 67-65 victory over No. 8 Iowa at Assembly Hall this afternoon was a total team effort and insisted that was not "coach-speak."

"There was not one guy that checked in to that game today and did not do something to help us at some point in the game," Miller said. "I think that is a testament to their work ethic. Our staff has done a really good job of just keep plugging away and getting guys better. We have a number of guys right now that are really helping and contributing. We could not withstand some of the numbers we had for portions of this game earlier in the season."

Miller is right. The Hoosiers got contributions from up and down the roster today, from veterans and freshmen alike. It all added up to a second straight victory over one of the best offensive teams in the country that came despite shooting just 36% from the field and 6 of 23 from 3-point range. After trailing 17-4 in the first seven minutes of the game, Indiana needed everyone to step up and everyone did.

For some, it took longer than others. Armaan Franklin's game-winning jumper with 1.8 seconds remaining was only his second field goal of the day on 10 attempts. Both of those came in the final five minutes and Franklin clearly is struggling to get his legs underneath him when he shoots 3-pointers since he injured his ankle in early January. He missed a couple of 3s badly short, but he made the big shot when it counted, vindicating the faith Miller put in him when he called the final play for the sophomore from Indianapolis.

"We were able to get Armaan there, the clock was winding down, and we wanted him to make the last shot," Miller said. "We were going to get a high court ball screen so we could get a switch late clock because he is our best physical guy that can get to the basket and draw a foul.

"I am not worried about Armaan’s confidence because he is one of those people we need to play well. Today was not his best day but he stayed ready, had some good plays, had some good rebounds, had assists, and made a big shot at the end of the game to win the game."

While Franklin waited until the end of the game to make his winning plays, forward Race Thompson was superb all afternoon. The redshirt junior forward is emerging as a terrific complement to Trayce Jackson-Davis in the frontcourt and is now capable of running the show from the post himself when Jackson-Davis exits the game. At the beginning of the season, Indiana's offense stalled whenever the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball left the floor, but with Thompson's emergence as a strong interior presence, that's not the case as much anymore. That will help keep Jackson-Davis fresh. Thompson had 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks and guarded Iowa superstar Luka Garza as well as anyone has all season. Late in the second half, he forced Garza directly into Jackson-Davis's help in the post and Thompson's fellow IU big man swatted the shot away with his elbow, a good microcosm of the duo's defensive performance today.

"Race does his job," Miller said. "He does what you ask him to do. He is where is he supposed to be, when he is supposed to be there. He is in the right spots. He takes coaching. I think as the season has evolved he has become a much more confident low-post scorer."

"He has turned into a real leader," Miller added. "Of any player I’ve been around, I’m not sure I’ve been around a guy that has evolved more from the first day he got on campus to today. Not even as a player, as a person. He has really grown up, matured, has turned into a leader. He does it all for us and he doesn’t say anything about it. He will come to practice (Monday) and he will be ready to go. He is if not the most improved player in our league this year, he is right there."

Then there were the freshmen. Indiana's quartet of rookies has improved rapidly in recent weeks and the fruits of that improvement really began to show this afternoon. They provided energy, aggressiveness, athleticism and just enough outside shooting to keep Indiana in the game even as Franklin, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham had miserable shooting performances. Khristian Lander was Indiana's best guard for parts of the day, showing off his court vision with three assists and draining a spot-up 3 in the first half that was part of a game-turning 9-0 run for the Hoosiers. The Evansville native went only 1 for 6 from 3-point range and remains a work in progress, but he's finally demonstrating why he was a five-star recruit. Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway each made a 3-pointer in a big moment and Jordan Geronimo provided a reliable third presence in the frontcourt, working as Thompson's sidekick when Jackson-Davis was on the bench. Miller has talked all season about improving Indiana's depth to take some pressure off the starters and that's finally happening.

"To watch those guys come in, get hit around, get knocked down, it’s not easy," Miller said of the freshmen. "Sometimes guys pick up and leave. Sometimes they don’t get back up. These four guys have hung with it good and they have made us better. ... When they are able to see some good out of the work that they have put in, that is really rewarding."

So Indiana got the win it needed, beating the suddenly slumping Hawkeyes for the second time in three weeks and giving itself an opportunity to get back to .500 in Big Ten play with a matchup against ice-cold Northwestern, losers of nine in a row, on Wednesday. Even more than the first victory over the Hawkeyes, this triumph may prove to be a tipping point for the Hoosiers, presaging a late-season surge. Or it could just be a blip. We'll know in a few days, but the present and future of this program looked brighter today than they have in some time.

