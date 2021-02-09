Indianapolis guard CJ Gunn commits to IU

Indiana added a commitment to its 2022 men’s basketball recruiting class late Sunday when 6-foot-5 four-star Lawrence Northguard C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North chose the Hoosiers over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas State and Missouri, among others.

“(Gunn) has solid size and smooth athleticism as a 6-5 shooting guard,” wrote Jerry Meyer, director of basketball scouting for 247sports.com director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer wrote. “(He’s a) strong leaper off two feet, which pays off on his pull up jumper and his rebounding. (He) prefers to go right and is primarily a straight line driver. (He) is a good three-point shooter, an average ball handler and passer and a conscientious defender.”

Gunn is the first commitment in the class for IU and is the No. 107 player nationally and the fourth-ranked player from Indiana, according to 247sports.com. That’s one spot ahead of Homestead guard and Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer, who has committed to Purdue.

The Hoosiers are also targeting the top prospect in the state, Gary West Side’s Jalen Washington, the No. 20 recruit in the country. Gunn is the ninth in-state recruit to commit to Indiana under Archie Miller, who has made securing in-state players a priority.

Armaan Franklin seems to be a common comparison for Gunn in terms of style of play and development at this point in his high school career. With the way Franklin has exploded physically after a year in Indiana's strength program, that bodes well for Gunn's future, though, like Franklin, it might take him a season to really make an impact.

“I believe I’m a great two-way player,” Gunn told Inside the Hall. “I believe I’m unpredictable and I can score on all three levels. Mostly, I’m big on that two-way player, and I take defense as a priority…The game revolves around energy, and I believe defense…you just have that energy on the court, you can feed off of that and that turns into offense."

