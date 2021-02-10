Halftime: Northwestern 23, Indiana 20

EVANSTON, Ill. – In the final huddle before Indiana took the court tonight against Northwestern, coach Archie Miller exhorted his team to "set the tone." He knew that the slumping Wildcats would come out with plenty of energy as they tried to snap a nine-game losing streak and it would be imperative for Indiana to match it.

With that advice fresh in their minds, the Hoosiers went out and missed their first nine field goal attempts. Consider the tone set.

Indiana did not score until 5:35 had elapsed in the first half as Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the only two free throws the Hoosiers had during that stretch of nine straight misses. The rest of the half was not much better and Indiana is shooting 24% at halftime, and an even worse 2 for 8 from the foul line. The only saving grace for IU is that Northwestern is not a particularly good offensive team and is shooting just 30%, staking the Wildcats to a 23-20 lead at the break.

Outside of the obvious problem of shots refusing to fall, the biggest issue for Indiana has been the lack of production from Jackson-Davis. It clearly tried to go to him in the early going and he missed a couple of high-percentage shots inside before going mostly quiet for a long stretch. He did not score until three seconds remained in the half and although he grabbed five rebounds, he was 1 for 6 from the field for two points. The Hoosiers quite simply need more from a player who is supposedly on the short list for national player of the year honors. Northwestern hasn't done anything fancy against him, it has simply done a good job of sandwiching him in the post and making it difficult for him to catch the ball. Such a strategy leaves other players open and the Hoosiers took advantage somewhat with four 3s in the first half, but it can't rely solely on outside shooting. It desperately needs more from its star, a player who aspires to be an NBA lottery pick and change the culture at Indiana. Now is the time for him to take over a game.

The good news is that Indiana played with solid energy and didn't seem to get down on itself, even when it fell behind 21-7. The bench remained engaged, players continued to fight for rebounds and dive for loose balls and the defense kept Northwestern from really running away with the game. When the Hoosiers made three 3s in a row late in the half, they cut their deficit to just five and forced Northwestern to call a timeout. The Hoosiers are just a different team when shots are going down, but that was all too rare in the opening half. They are 4 for 13 from beyond the arc.

In even betters news for the Hoosiers, wing Jerome Hunter returned to the court for the first time in three games midway through the half. Hunter had missed the last two contests because of a disciplinary issue and he was clearly itching to get back on the court again, playing hard when he got his opportunity. Although he did not score, having another 38% 3-point shooter out there can't help but spread the floor for the Hoosiers and maybe give Jackson-Davis a little extra room to operate.

Indiana got off to the worst start possible in a game it absolutely has to have, but it has played its way back into a manageable halftime deficit. It's not where the Hoosiers would like to be, but this game isn't over. Who is going to step up and be productive on offense? Who wants to lead this team? These are questions the Hoosiers desperately need to answer in the second half.

