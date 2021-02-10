EVANSTON, Ill. – By the slimmest of margins, Indiana has a winning streak.

The Hoosiers did what they needed to against Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena today, finding a way to escape with a victory, their second in a row. It was one of the ugliest wins a college basketball fan will ever see, but Indiana did it, triumphing 79-76 in double overtime thanks to 24 points from Al Durham, 23 from Armaan Franklin and a clinching 3-pointer from Jerome Hunter in the final seconds of the second overtime period.

"It's a game that you look back on and you say, 'I don't know how we figured out a way to get a win in this one,'" coach Archie Miller said. "Really played poorly offensively shooting the ball. Northwestern did a lot of packing it in the paint and made it hard on us, but I give our guys credit, we fought our way through it the whole time defensively and even when we gave up a couple runs late, we were able to find a way to get it back.

"Definitely I would say momentum was on our side in both overtimes. To be able to put it into the first overtime was incredible. To be able to put it into the second one was probably even more."

This was maybe the most unlikely victory of Miller's Indiana tenure. The Hoosiers missed their first nine shots from the field, fell behind 21-7 and it looked like it was just going to be one of those frustrating nights where they weren't going to have enough in the tank. Instead, they kept coming and withstood about half a dozen moments where it looked like they were on the verge of getting buried.

The Hoosiers trailed 54-47 with two minutes left in regulation and 66-60 with a minute left in overtime and came back to force an extra period on both occasions. After such a poor start offensively, the difference down the stretch was aggressiveness from Franklin and Durham. While much of Indiana's offense stagnated, the pair continually attacked the rim and got to the free throw line over and over again in the final minutes of regulation and the overtime period. Durham scored the final seven points of regulation, including five free throws, while Franklin scored 10 points in the first overtime period, seven of which came at the line.

Indiana still wasn't getting great shots during this stretch of brilliance from its backcourt, but it was at least being aggressive and forcing the Wildcats to react rather than just settling for outside shots because Northwestern had all five players with a foot in the paint, which was the order of the day most of the game.

"Here lately we've done a better job of executing later in the game just so we can get a shot up," Miller said. "So many times in overtime in our earlier games, we've struggled to execute, we've struggled to be to get a quality shot. Right now, we're doing a better job of putting the ball in our guards' hands, keeping the floor open and seeing if we can create some driving lanes. Armaan's been a big part of that here lately, being able to put the ball in his hands in late clock situations."

Franklin made the right play at the end of the first overtime, passing to Durham when the Indianapolis native was blocked by multiple defenders. Durham made arguably the biggest shot of the game, stepping back and hitting all net on a 20-foot jumper that knotted the score at 66 with 1.6 seconds remaining. He very nearly won the game for the Hoosiers in that moment, but his toe was on the line. Still, it was a massive shot for a player who has not gotten enough credit as a steadying force for his whole career.

"I tried to pump fake and step back, but I missed the line," Durham said of that tying shot. "I knew the shot was good, if that counts for anything. I tried to step back for a 3, but I didn't make it. But I hit the 2."

On the biggest possession of the second overtime period, leading 72-71 with less than 30 seconds to play, the Hoosiers weren't able to get anything going to the basket because the Wildcats switched to a zone. Instead, Hunter caught the ball in the paint and dribbled behind the 3-point line before launching a fadeaway jumper that somehow went in. Indiana has had so many games this year where the ball just didn't bounce its way in big moments, but that shot going in might make up for all of those.

Still, the fact that Hunter's heave was the best shot Indiana could get in a huge moment was indicative of the way the Hoosiers played on offense for much of the game. There are still long stretches where this team looks like it doesn't have a lot of purpose on the offensive end, passing the ball around for the sake of passing it until the end of the shot clock when a guard takes a tough outside shot or Trayce Jackson-Davis takes a tough 12-footer. That's not a winning formula against anyone except a team like Northwestern that has lost 10 games in a row and it's not going to get Indiana into the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers played much better Sunday against Iowa, but were right back to some of their worst habits against the Wildcats and barely won against a team that just isn't particularly good. That isn't going to cut it. It's good to leave with a win, but the idea of building any momentum from the victory over the Hawkeyes is on hold and a much tougher opponent awaits, with Indiana heading to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday. If the Hoosiers play like they did most of the game today, they'll get run off the floor against the Buckeyes.

