Indiana beats Northwestern, 79-76, in 2 OTs

EVANSTON, Ill. – Armaan Franklin had a career-high 23 points and was 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while Al Durham had a career-high 24 points on 3 for 5 from long distance and Indiana pulled out a 79-76 victory over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena tonight.

3 Takeaways

Another letdown: There is simply no consistency with this Indiana team. The Hoosiers will look capable of playing with the best teams in the Big Ten on one night and then turn around and struggle against the league's weaker competition. Every game is a mystery wrapped in an enigma and teams just can't play winning basketball that way. The Hoosiers have now beaten Iowa, arguably one of the best teams in the country, twice this season. Coming off those wins, they've lost a game to Rutgers and eked out a win over a subpar Northwestern team. It was clearly an emphasis tonight for IU to come out with energy and try to keep its confidence high after the victory over Iowa on Sunday, but instead the Hoosiers played poor offensive basketball for much of the game and rarely got into a rhythm against a Northwestern team that came into the game 13th in the Big Ten standings. After the second win against Iowa, it seemed like the Hoosiers had a chance to get some momentum going, but it was lucky to win this game and the at-times listless performance against a team that has now lost 10 straight inspires little confidence that a run of success is around the corner for the Hoosiers.

That's a somewhat odd statement to make about a player who came into this game fourth in the Big Ten in scoring, third in rebounding and third in blocks, but it's true. Jackson-Davis is a mega-talented player and for someone of his caliber to not score in the first 19:57 of a game that the Hoosiers absolutely had to have is simply unacceptable. Northwestern made it difficult for the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball to catch the ball in the post and it did a good job of showing soft double teams when he did get it down low. Jackson-Davis responded by consistently kicking the ball out to open shooters, which isn't a bad option, but at some point Indiana needed its star to attack the basket and try to get to the foul line, especially in the first half when the Hoosiers were really struggling offensively. To his credit, the sophomore big man attacked the glass and had 14 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, while also returning from what looked like a painful knee injury in the first overtime to play in the second overtime, but Indiana isn't good enough to win consistently when he only has 10 points, at least not yet. Turnovers killed Indiana ... almost: Indiana let games against Illinois and Rutgers get away in the second half because of turnovers; the Hoosiers turned the ball over 20 times combined in the second halves of those games. After making taking care of the ball an emphasis in practice prior to the game against Iowa, IU only had nine giveaways all game against the Hawkeyes, helping it beat one of the best offensive teams in the country despite shooting only 36%. Tonight, the turnovers were back. Indiana had 13 in the game and Northwestern took full advantage, racking up 19 points. The bulk of the turnovers came from simple poor passes or other mental mistakes, making the issue even more frustrating. It's just another example of Indiana struggling to play well from one game to the next. The Hoosiers somehow found a way to win thanks to a pretty good defensive effort against a subpar opponent, but they won't beat anyone else in the Big Ten with this kind of performance, save maybe Nebraska. Indiana tried to give this game away and Northwestern wouldn't take it.

Player of the Game: Al Durham

Out of Indiana's guards, Durham was one of the few who attacked the basket and tried to make plays on a consistent basis. He was not always successful, going just 5 for 12 from the field, but he at least tried to make something happen when the Hoosiers' offense was stagnating. He added two rebounds and three steals to his line while going 11 of 12 on free throws. He scored seven points in the final 1:52 of regulation to force overtime and then nailed a 19-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds left in overtime to force double overtime. It was his first 20-point game since the season-opener of the 2019-20 campaign, against Western Illinois.

Tip-ins

Indiana has won two games in a row for the first time since Dec. 30-Jan. 4. ... IU is 3-8 under Archie Miller in games following a victory over a ranked opponent. It had lost five such games in a row before the win tonight. ... The Hoosiers missed their first nine field goal attempts before a Durham 3 that came 5:25 into the game. They shot 35% from the field, including 24% in the first half. ... Northwestern has lost 10 games in a row since a 3-0 start to the Big Ten schedule. ... Indiana went 27 for 38 from the foul line. It missed its first six, but went 15 of 16 at the line in the overtime periods. ... Forward Jerome Hunter returned after missing the last two games for a disciplinary issue. He played 16 minutes and had seven points. He made a huge fadeaway 3 with 15 seconds leftin the second overtime to give the Hoosiers a 4-point lead. ... Indiana is 2-3 in overtime this season. The Hoosiers' five overtime games are the most of any team in the country. It was the Hoosiers' second double-overtime game.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Saturday when it travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 4 Ohio State (16-4, 10-4) at Value City Arena. The game will tip off at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN. Ohio State has won five in a row, including a victory over Wisconsin and a triumph over then-No. 8 Iowa on the road, 89-85 on Feb. 4. The Buckeyes' most recent victory was against Maryland, a 73-65 win Monday in College Park. The Hoosiers are 5-1 in their last six games against top 10 teams.

