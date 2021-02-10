Pregame: Indiana (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (6-10, 3-9)

EVANSTON, Ill. – In pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid, there are games in which you can improve your standing with a victory and there are games in which you can only maintain your position by avoiding a loss.

Indiana's matchup against Northwestern tonight at Welsh-Ryan Arena is firmly in the latter category. The Hoosiers enter the game on the right side of the bubble according to most experts, but that assessment might change significantly if the Hoosiers were to lose to a slumping Wildcats team for the second time this season. Therefore, tonight's objective for IU is simple: escape without taking what could be a crippling loss.

Northwestern already beat Indiana once this season, winning 74-67 in Assembly Hall in December. Back then, the Wildcats were the surprise of the early Big Ten season, their victory over the Hoosiers part of a 3-0 start to conference play that vaulted them into the top 25. Since that hot start, however, the 'Cats have fallen off significantly, dropping nine games in a row. Of those losses, however, seven have come against ranked opponents. Northwestern has played a brutal schedule and despite the losses are still playing hard on a consistent basis for coach Chris Collins. The Wildcats battled Purdue down to the wire in a 75-70 Boilermakers win at Mackey Arena on Saturday and they will certainly not roll over for an Indiana team in desperate need of a victory. As Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said, the Wildcats "whipped us" the first time around and the Hoosiers will have to be much better today to avoid a similar fate.

The situation in which Indiana finds itself – coming off a potentially galvanizing victory over a top 25 opponent – is not one in which it has had much success in recent years. Since the start of the Miller Era, the Hoosiers are just 2-8 in the games following ranked wins, a record that includes five losses in a row. They have struggled for much of the last two seasons to put together any consistent momentum, last winning back-to-back games more than a month ago in early January and last winning three in a row in December 2019. After a terrific win over then-No. 8 Iowa at Assembly Hall on Sunday, a game in which the Hoosiers got contributions from up and down the roster, they have a fresh opportunity to build a winning streak and show the night-in and night-out consistency that has eluded them recently.

Indiana's gameplan will likely involve getting Trayce Jackson-Davis involved early. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball went 9 for 12 from the field when these teams met in December and scored 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. He's gotten off to some slow starts recently and the Hoosiers will likely feed him the ball on a consistent basis in the opening minutes to try to get him into a rhythm. Northwestern faced a similar challenge Saturday when it took on Purdue and Trevion Williams. It responded by playing a big lineup with 6-foot-10 centers Pete Nance and Ryan Young on the floor together and sending them both at Williams whenever he got the ball. The strategy helped hold Williams to just eight points and three rebounds. The difference with IU is Race Thompson. Purdue doesn't usually play a second talented post player alongside Williams, but Thompson has provided a terrific wingman for Jackson-Davis in recent weeks. If Northwestern helps off of Thompson, he'll end up matched up on a guard and he has the physicality to overpower that type of player. He and Jackson-Davis playing well together puts opponents without a single dominant post defender, such as Northwestern, in a bind.

Indiana will need its bench to play well again, particularly in the likely absence of wing Jerome Hunter. Hunter, who has been a DNP-coach's decision for the last two games, is warming up in full uniform again tonight, but he did the same Sunday and did not see the court. It remains unclear if he'll play tonight, but signs point to him missing at least one more game. That puts extra pressure on Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway (who is dealing with a back injury of his own) to provide minutes and production. They did so against Iowa and now they have a chance to show they can do it consistently, much like the Hoosiers as a whole.

