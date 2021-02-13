Halftime: No. 4 Ohio State 38, Indiana 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Before the game, I wrote that this is a "measuring stick" contest for Indiana, a chance to see how it stacks up against the Big Ten's elite. For most of the first half, the answer was "not well", but late in the period the Hoosiers showed some fight.

Indiana shot out to an early lead thanks to a 3-pointer apiece from Al Durham and Armaan Franklin, but that lead was short-lived. After the second of those 3s, the Hoosiers went 7:14 without scoring, missing seven straight field goals and turning the ball over six times during that stretch. Ohio State responded with 19 consecutive points and took a commanding lead that it still holds at halftime. It's 38-28 at the break.

Indiana's problem is offense. It's not really one specific area of offense, one glaring problem that needs to be fixed; it's pretty much everything. Like so many other teams before them, the Buckeyes packed the paint and surrounded Trayce Jackson-Davis, forcing Indiana's guards to make plays on the perimeter. Ohio native Jerome Hunter made a couple of 3s and was aggressive going to the basket, scoring nine points in the half, but it wasn't nearly enough and the Buckeyes forced Indiana into far too many late-shot-clock desperation heaves. Even some of the good shots the Hoosiers got were well off: Franklin and Phinisee each missed a wide-open 3 by a good two feet. To his credit, Jackson-Davis stepped up late in the half and began attacking the rim even against Ohio State double teams and he has nine points and five rebounds at the break. With the Hoosiers shooting poorly overall, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is their best hope, even as the Buckeyes are paying him so much attention. At the break, the Hoosiers are shooting just 36% from the field and have turned the ball over eight times, leading to 12 Ohio State points. That's simply not good enough.

Indiana was better on defense, particularly late in the half when it held the Buckeyes without a point for 3:22 and went on a 11-0 run, but where it really struggled was rebounding. The Buckeyes had six offensive rebounds, leading to 11 second-chance points. E.J. Liddell in particular was strong inside and has 14 points to lead all scorers. The Hoosiers really locked down near the end of the half and gave itself some hope for a better outcome in the second half. As it has all season, the Hoosiers turned to its defense when the offense was struggling to get traction.

Despite the Hoosiers' extremely rough start, it showed resilience in climbing back into this game and getting within striking distance at halftime. It was disappointing to see the huge scoring drought and the general disorganization on offense early in the game, but this one isn't over quite yet. If someone other than Hunter can begin to hit some of the open outside shots Jackson-Davis's presence is generating, this game could get extremely interesting down the stretch.

