Indiana falls to No. 4 Ohio State, 78-59

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and nine rebounds, but Indiana fell behind by 15 early and fell to No. 4 Ohio State 78-59 at Value City Arena this afternoon.

3 Takeaways

Something needs to change at the start of games: For some reason, Indiana does not have the same intensity and energy at the beginning of games that is has for most of the rest of contests. The Hoosiers have fallen behind in the first half by at least 13 points three games in a row and although they won the first two, no team is going to have much long-term success when it gives itself those kinds of hills to climb. Indiana came out completely flat against the Buckeyes, going scoreless for more than seven minutes in the early going as Ohio State built a 21-6 lead after a 19-0 run. The rest of the game the Hoosiers played relatively even, but it wasn’t enough because of the lack of energy at the start. Jackson-Davis in particular struggles to get going early. He didn’t score until the 10:06 mark of the first half, taking just one shot prior to that point. A change in pregame routine seems necessary for the Hoosiers because whatever they’re doing isn’t working.

For some reason, Indiana does not have the same intensity and energy at the beginning of games that is has for most of the rest of contests. The Hoosiers have fallen behind in the first half by at least 13 points three games in a row and although they won the first two, no team is going to have much long-term success when it gives itself those kinds of hills to climb. Indiana came out completely flat against the Buckeyes, going scoreless for more than seven minutes in the early going as Ohio State built a 21-6 lead after a 19-0 run. The rest of the game the Hoosiers played relatively even, but it wasn’t enough because of the lack of energy at the start. Jackson-Davis in particular struggles to get going early. He didn’t score until the 10:06 mark of the first half, taking just one shot prior to that point. A change in pregame routine seems necessary for the Hoosiers because whatever they’re doing isn’t working. Jackson-Davis found his aggressiveness: The above being said, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball played the final 30 minutes the way he needs to in order for Indiana to be successful. The book on Indiana is out and it involves packing the paint and trying to deny him the ball. For most of the game against Northwestern and early on against OSU, Jackson-Davis was too timid against those double-teams, passing out of them too quickly on several occasion. As the game wore on, he started aggressively going to the rim even against multiple defenders and he found that the Buckeyes still couldn’t stop him. The Hoosiers also began running much crisper pick-and-roll action and getting their star the ball with a little bit of space to make a move. He got several easy baskets late in the first half and early in the second half on such plays, galvanizing a Hoosier climb back into the game (although that proved short-lived). Indiana needs him to have that aggressiveness from the outset going forward.

The above being said, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball played the final 30 minutes the way he needs to in order for Indiana to be successful. The book on Indiana is out and it involves packing the paint and trying to deny him the ball. For most of the game against Northwestern and early on against OSU, Jackson-Davis was too timid against those double-teams, passing out of them too quickly on several occasion. As the game wore on, he started aggressively going to the rim even against multiple defenders and he found that the Buckeyes still couldn’t stop him. The Hoosiers also began running much crisper pick-and-roll action and getting their star the ball with a little bit of space to make a move. He got several easy baskets late in the first half and early in the second half on such plays, galvanizing a Hoosier climb back into the game (although that proved short-lived). Indiana needs him to have that aggressiveness from the outset going forward. Indiana isn't there yet: The bare fact is the Hoosiers aren’t in the same league as Ohio State. The Buckeyes are a better team in just about every facet and they played harder, more physically and with more passion outside of one stretch near the end of the first half. OSU was also efficient on the offensive end, getting good looks at the basket just about whenever it wanted. The Buckeye lead reached as many as 23 in the second half and this game never really felt close after the first few minutes. Maybe Indiana will get there eventually under Miller, but right now it is a cut below Ohio State and that gap was on full display this afternoon.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jackson-Davis was Indiana’s entire offense for significant portions of the game and he had his first 20-point game since Jan. 21 and his 10th this season. He shot 10 of 14 from the field and added two assists and a steal to his line.

Tip-ins

Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) has won nine of its last 10, including four victories over ranked opponents. ... Indiana (11-9, 6-7) has not won three games in a row since December 2019. ... Indiana turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 21 Ohio State points. ... The Buckeyes had 20 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. ... Indiana has not been above .500 in Big Ten play this season. ... Hoosiers forward Jerome Hunter is from Pickerington, Ohio, just 17 miles outside of Columbus. He had 10 points in his return to his home state. ... Ohio State junior Musa Jallow is a Bloomington native and attended high school at Bloomington North. ... The Buckeyes shot 48% from the field to 42% for Indiana. The Hoosiers missed seven straight shots and turned the ball over six times during a 19-0 OSU run in the first half. ... Jerome Hunter picked up a technical foul in the second half.

What’s Next?

Indiana is back in action Wednesday when it plays host to Minnesota (13-7, 6-7) at Assembly Hall. The game will rip off at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 71-68 win over No. 24 Purdue, a game in which Marcus Carr banked in a game-winning 3 in the closing seconds. Carr is the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer at 19.9 points per game and Liam Robbins leads the conference in blocks at 2.8 per contest.

dsinn@jg.net