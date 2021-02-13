Pregame: Indiana (11-8, 6-6 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (16-4, 10-4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana didn't play particularly well Wednesday in its double-overtime victory over Northwestern. In that matchup, the Hoosiers happened to catch a struggling team at the right time, enabling them to escape with a victory that they wouldn't have gotten against most Big Ten teams.

IU will have no such luck today. This afternoon's opponent, No. 4 Ohio State, comes into the game playing as well as anyone in the country. The Buckeyes have won eight of their last nine games, including four victories over ranked opponents. Their only loss in that stretch is a 67-65 defeat at the hands of Purdue in which OSU led for the vast majority of the game. This is a team playing with a ton of confidence, with a large group of players that can be the star on any given night. Indiana will have to be at its best to stay in this game, let alone win it. As I wrote after the game against the Wildcats, if the Hoosiers play the way they did Wednesday, they'll likely get run off the floor.

Playing such a hot team also presents an opportunity, however. Indiana already boasts a pair of victories over Iowa and has had some success in recent years against elite opponents. Since the latter stages of the 2018-19 season, the Hoosiers are 5-1 against top 10 squads, the only loss coming in double overtime at Wisconsin earlier this season. Indiana has generally risen to the moment against very good teams in the Archie Miller Era – the flip side is the Hoosiers also play down to the level of lesser opponents on a regular basis, as they did Wednesday – and they have another opportunity to do so today. A victory would give the Cream and Crimson three wins in a row for the first time since December 2019 and would vault them above .500 in the Big Ten for the first time this season, a significant marker in a year in which the conference is as loaded as it is. The Hoosiers are on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble as the field stands today, but they're not safe by any means and a win over the Buckeyes would certainly bolster their position.

Gaining that victory will require another superb defensive effort of the kind that held Iowa to just 37% shooting in the Hoosiers' victory over the Hawkeyes last Sunday. Ohio State is scoring 77.5 points per game and is getting to the foul line at a terrific clip; the Buckeyes are making 17 free throws per game, No. 7 nationally. They have a pair of players averaging more than 14 points in 6-foot-7 forward E.J. Liddell and 6-3 guard Duane Washington. Ohio State shoots the ball reasonably well, almost never turns the ball over and attacks the basket with ferocity. Although Chris Holtmann is a defensive-minded coach, this is an offense-dominant team and the Hoosiers will need to be much better on the defensive end than they were against the Wildcats.

Indiana will also need more from Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is shooting just 44% in his last three games and only had 10 points against the Wildcats. Although he has three straight double-doubles, the Hoosiers simply need more from him offensively, as unfair as that might be. Ohio State does not have anyone in its rotation taller than 6-8, so the 6-9 Jackson-Davis should have an advantage in the post and he should attack until the Buckeyes start to throw double-teams at him. Ohio State might also try some zone defense to try surround the Indiana big man in the paint. Such defenses have flustered the Hoosiers this year and they'll need their guards to attack the middle and be a little creative, rather than floating around the perimeter as so often happens when IU sees a zone.

This game is a measuring stick for the Hoosiers. Beating Iowa in back-to-back games was a big step forward and the victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday was a gutty performance if nothing else, but Ohio State is a different animal. Is Indiana prepared to compete with the big boys? We'll find out today.

