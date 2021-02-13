Slow start, physicality doom Indiana against Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Indiana has faced a deficit of at least 13 points in the first half of each of the last three games. Saturday's 78-59 loss to No. 4 Ohio State at Value City Arena was just the latest example of the Hoosiers putting themselves behind the 8-ball in the game's opening minutes with head-scratchingly lackluster play, especially on offense.

The Buckeyes ripped off a 19-0 run in the game's first 10 minutes today, building a 21-6 lead while Indiana went scoreless for more than seven minutes, missing seven straight shots and turning the ball over six times in the span of 13 possessions. The game was essentially over a few minutes after it began and although forward Trayce Jackson-Davis insisted the Hoosiers were ready to play before the IU defense "collapsed," it's clear Indiana needs to do something different at the start of games.

"It's something that we're mindful of," coach Archie Miller said. "Our starts have been slow. If you look at our starts, it really comes down to making a couple of layups, making a couple of free throws. ... We have to knock in the easy ones to be able to stay in there and help the confidence level of our team. We definitely have a major starting problem. Our offense to start games is having a hard time keeping pace."

One of the keys to Indiana starting faster is clearly to get Jackson-Davis to start faster. The Indiana star forward had 23 points and nine rebounds in the loss, but he didn't score until 9:54 into the game after the Hoosiers were already down 15. He took just two shots prior to that point, one of which was a layup at point-blank range that missed, an example of the "easy ones" Miller was talking about that need to go in. After the midway mark of the first half, Jackson-Davis was much more aggressive with the ball and intentional moving without the ball, but Indiana can't afford for him to take 10 minutes to get going.

"I think with me, it's really just mental," the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball said. "I'm in my head a lot and then I got taken out for a second and I cleared my head and when I went back in I felt like I was ready to go. So now moving forward, just kind of getting that out of the way because these last few games I've been really starting slow."

Still, not all of Indiana's slow start can be attributed to Jackson-Davis's early struggles. The Hoosier guards had a rough go of it to start the game, struggling to get any penetration against the Ohio State defense, not moving well without the ball and missing the open shots they did have. Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin each missed a wide-open 3-pointer by a good two feet in the first half and the Hoosiers had several possessions that ended with desperation heaves at the end of the shot clock because they spent 30 seconds accomplishing little with the ball. It was, to put it bluntly, ugly offensive basketball.

Maybe even more concerning was the way the Hoosiers were out-muscled inside against the Buckeyes. Ohio State won the rebounding battle 36-28, a figure that includes OSU's 12 offensive rebounds, which led to 20 second-chance points. E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing in particular were able to get to just about any spot they wanted in the paint and the Hoosiers did not match the physicality the Buckeyes brought. But don't take my word for it, Miller will tell you himself.

"There wasn't anything we could do today to stem them from being able to physically overwhelm us," the fourth-year coach said. "They imposed physically just a different way for us to feel in the game."

Granted, Ohio State is one of the most physical teams in the country and Indiana is not the first nor the last team that will get man-handled by the Buckeyes this season, but this is a Hoosiers team supposedly built on defense and toughness. This goes back again to a fundamental issue for IU: it has struggled to define an identity for itself. If it hasn't happened by now, it seems unlikely to happen this season and it's very difficult to win enough games to make the NCAA Tournament, much less make any noise in the tournament, without an identity upon which a team can fall back in moments of crisis. Increasingly, the Hoosiers seem to be a middling team that happens to match up well with Iowa, rather than a team that can beat an opponent of Iowa's caliber on any given night. Ohio State is a great team and it exposed every one of the Hoosiers' flaws this afternoon.

dsinn@jg.net