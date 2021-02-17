Halftime: Minnesota 37, Indiana 35

Trayce Jackson-Davis came to play.

After a couple of games in a row in which the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball struggled to get going until midway through the first half, the Hoosiers made a concerted effort to get him the ball early against Minnesota tonight and the sophomore forward delivered, attacking the basket with authority and getting off to the type of fast start Indiana needed.

On the Hoosiers' very first possession, Jackson-Davis ran a pick-and-roll action with Rob Phinisee and Indiana got an alley-oop dunk out of it. Later, Jackson-Davis got the ball in the post and spun away toward the rim for another two-handed flush. He finished the flurry by running the floor and taking a pass on the fastbreak for a thunderous dunk. The Hoosiers led early thanks to his intensity, but too many turnovers from Indiana in the first have helped the Golden Gophers lead 37-35 at the break.

Indiana's gameplan was clearly to get the ball inside to Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and despite the presence of Liam Robbins, Minnesota's center who leads the conference in blocked shots, the pair of IU bigs made it clear that was the right strategy. As already demonstrated, Jackson-Davis was much more aggressive than he's been in the past few games going to the basket and he has 10 points and three rebounds at halftime. Thompson has complemented Jackson-Davis as well as ever and also anchored the offense for a few minutes while his running mate got a breather. With Jackson-Davis on the bench, the ball twice went in to Thompson in the middle and twice he made the right read, kicking to an open Armaan Franklin for an open 3. Franklin buried both of the long-range shots and he was open in part because Thompson is now enough of a post presence to command defensive attention in his own right. Thompson has five points – all at the foul line – and four rebounds at the half.

In general, Indiana's energy and effort level have been much better tonight than they have in recent weeks. They're playing with purpose on both ends of the floor and the ball is moving on offense as well as it has all season. The Hoosiers seem to have a purpose to what they're doing with the ball that has been lacking at times and they had Minnesota on their heels for much of the first half. It helped as well that Indiana played a much more physical brand of basketball than it did against Ohio State on Saturday. The Golden Gophers came to battle and the Hoosiers matched their physicality; the game even devolved into chippiness a few times because of hard-fought one-on-one matchups.

Indiana's biggest issue in the half was turnovers. Minnesota is extremely dangerous in transition and the Hoosiers gave the ball away too many times in live-ball situations. Indiana had eight turnovers and too many of them gave Minnesota a chance to get out on the break and as a result the Gophers have an 11-0 advantage in points off turnovers. That's the reason that Minnesota is ahead this game right now, despite the Hoosiers playing a slightly better game overall. The fact that Indiana has shot 50% in the first half and still trails is a little concerning, but if the Hoosiers can hold on to the ball a little bit better in the second half, Minnesota might have a little trouble scoring. This game is there for the Hoosiers and they'll need to maintain their energy in the second half.

On one of the final possessions of the first half, Phinisee turned the ball over and tweaked his ankle as he did so. He stayed in the game, but that's a situation to monitor after halftime.

