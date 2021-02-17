Indiana beats Minnesota, 82-72, build tournament resume

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Indiana got hot from 3-point range in the second half to earn a much-needed victory over Minnesota at Assembly Hall tonight, 82-72.

3 Takeaways

The Hoosiers got the start they needed: After three straight games in which Indiana trailed by at least 13 in the first half, the Hoosiers found a way to get off to a better start tonight. It was clearly a point of emphasis the last few days and IU came out playing with a purpose that it has displayed only intermittently this season. Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson were attacking the rim – the Hoosiers obviously emphasized getting the ball into the post as much as possible and they showed an admirable commitment to executing the game plan – the ball was moving in and out and side to side with urgency and Indiana was doing a good job on defense and the glass. The Hoosiers led by as many as six in the first half and trailed 37-35 at halftime in large part because of turnovers late in the half. Whatever Indiana needed to do to get its energy level up before the game tonight, it should repeat that every game going forward.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Much like after last season's loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor, Jackson-Davis took out some frustration following a blowout road loss on a Minnesota team that had no answer for him physically. With center Liam Robbins, the Big Ten's leading shot-blocker, slowed by an ankle injury, Jackson-Davis attacked the basket all night and shot 8 of 14 from the field. He had his ninth double-double of the season.

Tip-ins

Minnesota is 13-1 at home this season and 0-8 on the road. The Golden Gophers have lost 10 in a row on the road, with their last win coming Feb. 23, 2020 against Northwestern. ... Jackson-Davis and Minnesota's Marcus Carr came into the game as the third- and fourth-leading scorers in the Big Ten at 19.6 points and 19.4 points per game. Carr had 19 points on 7 of 16 from the field. He also came into the game No. 2 in the conference in assists at 5.2 per contest and had four tonight. ... The father of Indiana's Thompson is Darrell Thompson, the all-time leading rusher at Minnesota with 4,815 yards. The younger Thompson grew up in Minnesota. ... The Gophers came into the game No. 7 in the country in free throws made per contest with more than 17. They went 20 of 29 from the line tonight. Indiana was 23 for 30 ... Durham scored 16 points to move past Devonte Green, Luke Recker and Isiah Thomas for 54th place on the all-time IU scoring list. ... Hunter had a career-high 16 points on 5 of 6 from the field. It was his third double-figure scoring performance of the season. ... Minnesota was without starting guard Gabe Kalscheur, who scores 9.2 points in 30.7 minutes per game. In his place, freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. got his first career start, scoring a career-high 19 points.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Saturday when it plays host to Michigan State (10-9, 4-9) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Spartans have lost six of their last eight, including a 75-65 loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday in their most recent game. They are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

