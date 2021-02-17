Pregame: Indiana (11-9, 6-7) vs. Minnesota (13-8, 6-8)

There are two distinct Minnesota teams: Home Minnesota and Road Minnesota.

Home Minnesota is a terror, boasting wins over Michigan – the only team to beat the Wolverines this season – Iowa, Ohio State and, most recently, Purdue. Home Minnesota is 13-1 and has as many quality victories as any team in the country. Road Minnesota, on the other hand, is a disaster. Road Minnesota lost by nearly 20 against Purdue and also has losses to Maryland and Rutgers on its resume, not to mention a 27-point defeat to Illinois and a 25-point loss to Michigan. Road Minnesota is 0-7, leaving the Golden Gophers 13-8 overall.

Indiana faces Road Minnesota tonight, a team against which the Hoosiers cannot afford to lose. This is a battle of two programs that are currently on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but neither has a bid locked up by any stretch. The Hoosiers are listed among the "Last Four Byes" by ESPN's bracket experts and both of these teams are projected as No. 10 seeds if the season ends today. When the Selection Committee goes to make decisions about bubble teams, head-to-head wins over fellow teams that are close to the cut line will stand out. Either Indiana or Minnesota will earn such a victory tonight.

To win this game, the Hoosiers will have to slow down dynamic Gophers guard Marcus Carr, the fourth-leading scorer in the Big Ten at 19.4 points per game. Carr also averages 5.2 assists, but he isn't much of a jump shooter – he hits just 32.8% from beyond the 3-point line and is a little bit inefficient, making just 41.4% of his field goals overall. To contain him, Indiana will have to keep him out of transition, where he is exceptionally dangerous. That means limiting turnovers, which the Hoosiers have only been able to do intermittently this season. IU cannot afford another sloppy game from its guards or Minnesota will have a field day on the fast break.

IU's main task will be to get off to a fast start. The Hoosiers have struggled mightily at the outset of games recently and as a result have fallen behind by at least 13 points in the first half in each of the last three contests. Part of the problem during those slow starts has been the play of Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has been tentative offensively early in games. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has seemed to be feeling his way through the defense in the opening minutes, not confidently looking for his shot until a significant chunk of the first half has passed. The result of that tentativeness from Jackson-Davis is some missed shots around the rim for him and stagnation for the Indiana offense, which counts on him to get good looks when its sets break down.

Jackson-Davis will have his work cut out for him tonight against Minnesota's Liam Robbins, the top shot-blocker in the Big Ten at 2.6 per game. The 7-foot Robbins, who dominated at Drake last season before moving up to the Big Ten, averages 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds and will likely cause some problems for the smaller Jackson-Davis, just as Illinois' Kofi Cockburn did in Indiana's two matchups with the Fighting Illini this season. Robbins doesn't have the same kind of bull strength that Cockburn does, but he's got great instincts on defense and enough length to frustrate Indiana's bigs.

The biggest problem for Indiana against Ohio State on Saturday, when the Hoosiers lost 78-59, was that the Buckeyes were the more physical team. Jackson-Davis said his team was called soft coming off the court – he didn't elaborate by whom – and he insisted that isn't the case. The Hoosiers have a chance to prove that against another team that, like them, is desperate for a resume-building victory. We'll know within the first 5-7 minutes whether anything is different for IU tonight.

