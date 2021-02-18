Hoosiers take big step toward Big Dance

It's possible that Indiana is in the midst of its most important week of the regular season.

With a tough finishing kick looming against Michigan, Rutgers and Purdue, the Hoosiers desperately need to give themselves some breathing room with wins over teams lower than them in the Big Ten standings. They face two such opponents this week: Minnesota and Michigan State, both at home.

Tonight, IU took advantage of the first of those opportunities, beating the Golden Gophers 82-72 at Assembly Hall behind a hot-shooting second half and some tightening defense down the stretch. The Hoosiers have relied on their freshmen to provide a spark in recent games, but tonight it was the veterans that made the difference: Al Durham, Jerome Hunter and Rob Phinisee combined for 42 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers to a win.

Hunter had arguably the most eye-opening performance of anyone. He poured in a career-high 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting and made back-to-back huge 3-pointers in the second half that he launched without hesitation. He's one of Indiana's most confident players, something of an enforcer on the court and he might finally be morphing into the scoring threat the Hoosiers thought they were getting when he came out of high school. Tonight's performance came barely two weeks after coach Archie Miller benched him for an undisclosed disciplinary issue. The two-game suspension seems to have been a wake-up call for the redshirt sophomore and he's responded.

"I just feel like I let my team down. I’ve come back with a bigger chip on my shoulder to show everybody that I apologize and that I am here to help us win some games. That’s really it."

While just two weeks ago Miller was saying that the Pickerington, Ohio, native needed to earn his way back on to the court, tonight the Indiana coach was emphasizing how important Hunter's confidence and "ruggedness" can be to Indiana during the season's stretch run.

"Jerome has had a tough go of it," Miller said. "His injury [a mysterious leg injury that cost Hunter his entire freshman season] was not one most people have. He is not the same athlete that he once was. He does not have the same ability that other guys have to recover. Jerome is a confident player and when he a coachable confident player and embracing what he is doing he is very competitive.

"The thing I like most about Jerome is he competes every day. He brings a competitive spirit to practice and right now he is not messing around. I think he knows his time has come to step up and play for our team. His attitude is good and what he has been doing the last two weeks of practice he has been able to do for us in the game. Jerome is a confident guy. He does not shy away from taking a shot, does not shy away from plays."

Indiana probably wishes it could take Hunter's confidence and implant it into Rob Phinisee. The Hoosier point guard is eminently capable of being an impact player, a fact he demonstrated tonight. He had 10 points, six assists and four rebounds and played outstanding one-on-one defense against high-scoring Minnesota guard Marcus Carr. But this game came on the heels of a five-game stretch during which Phinisee shot 18.5% from the field and he is still obviously feeling his way through every 3-point attempt – he missed one several feet short tonight. It's unclear why the junior guard seems unsure of himself at times, but Miller wants him to know the Hoosiers are confident in him and hopefully that will lead to more performances like he had tonight.

"Rob did what we needed him to do tonight," Miller said. "Rob, I thought was much more aggressive off the dribble. He was able to get to the basket three or four times. I don’t care if he missed a shot. I really don’t. I just want him to be aggressive and make the right reads offensively. If he is open, shoot it, if someone else is open pass it and guard like crazy. He is trying.

"In my opinion he has been worrying about offense too much, on if his shot is going to go in. ... He thinks about it a little too much. I told him yesterday at practice, I don’t care if he goes 0 for 10 at this point. It really doesn’t matter to me, because his value to our team is when he is aggressive defensively, when he is driving like he was today, when he gets six assists during the game, that is what we need Rob to do."

The biggest problem for the Hoosiers tonight was turnovers. They had 17 of them that led to 25 Minnesota points and that kind of sloppiness will absolutely cost Indiana a game it should win in the future. There have been stretches this season where the Hoosiers have done a good job taking care of the ball and other times where nearly every possession is an adventure and they are in the midst of one of the latter stretches right now. Michigan State, which Indiana plays Saturday, is another team that will torch the IU if it doesn't take care of the ball.

Overall, however, the Hoosiers did what they needed to do tonight. They answered some of the questions about their toughness that arose after subpar performances against Northwestern and Ohio State, they found a way to get off to a good start and they got solid performances from some players that have been struggling. That all added up to a win that could come in very handy on Selection Sunday.

