IU re-schedules game against Michigan State

The Indiana men's basketball team will take on Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on March 2, the Big Ten announced tonight. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, but was postponed because of coronavirus cases within the Spartans' program.

The matchup will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The conference announced the re-scheduling of five games that had been postponed earlier in the season because of COVID-19 and changing dates for four others games to fit the new contests. Indiana also had a game postponed against Michigan when the Wolverines had a two-week pause and while Michigan had games re-scheduled against Illinois and Michigan State, the Hoosiers' game against UM was not among this bundle of schedule changes.

IU already has to play Michigan, the No. 3 team in the country, on Feb. 27 in Bloomington. It's possible the Big Ten would ask Michigan if it would play the Hoosiers back-to-back days in Bloomington, as Maryland did at Nebraska this week.

dsinn@jg.net