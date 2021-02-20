Defensive breakdowns put damper on tournament hopes

BLOOMGINGTON – This was a swing game.

After Indiana's 78-71 loss to Michigan State – a team that had lost six of its last eight and only had two Big Ten wins over teams other than Nebraska – this afternoon at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers' chances of making the NCAA Tournament likely went from above 50% to below that mark. If IU does go on to miss a fourth consecutive tournament, it will look back on this game and wonder what might have been.

Twice the Hoosiers led by as many as nine and seemed on the verge of putting some real distance between themselves and the Spartans, who were reeling coming into the game. Twice, Michigan State got up off the mat and worked its way back. The main culprit was Spartans guard Aaron Henry, who poured in a career-high 27 points, including 16 in the second half, and made five straight field goals and seven straight free throws during the Spartans' extended 41-20 run that turned a nine-point deficit into a 12-point Michigan State lead. Adding insult to injury, Henry is an Indianapolis native whom Indiana did not offer until late in the process (though, to be fair, the Spartans did not either as he was a late-riser).

The win was Henry's first in his home state after losing three games at Purdue and two games at Indiana previously. The 6-foot-6 forward helped the Spartans exactly double their offensive output from 26 points in the first half to 52 in the second half. Michigan State shot 56% after halftime and went 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

"I really look at the second half as being a complete bust on defense, very disappointing there," Indiana coach Archie Miller said.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 34 points, including 20 in the second half, and went 11 for 18 from the field. But it wasn't enough because the Hoosiers simply couldn't get enough stops. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball provided a succinct diagnosis of what ailed his team on the defensive end in the second half.

"A few times in our rotations, we are supposed to be in the gap already. We are not supposed to run into the gap," Jackson-Davis said. "So, we are running into the gap, and that was allowing them to dish it to the corners and we would have to run back out (to defend) 3s. That really killed us. Gabe Brown hit a few (3-pointers) and Josh Langford hit one, I think. So, that really kills you especially when you have the lead. You are up nine and have a chance to put them away, then that happens."

If you want to find some good news from this game, it's clearly the performance of Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. They combined for 49 points, including 31 in the second half, to try to keep Indiana in the game even as Michigan State was scoring on nearly every possession. Jackson-Davis especially was outstanding, taking everything Michigan State threw at him and continuing to pour in baskets. He even went 12 for 16 from the foul line, which at 75% is significantly better than his season average of 66%. He played the way Indiana needs him to going forward and after seeing the results it's possible he'll be emboldened to do it again. He certainly should when Indiana plays Michigan State again March 2 because the Spartans bafflingly refused to send even soft double-teams at him in the post for most of the game. Michigan State has stubbornly played one-on-one in the post against Indiana and Purdue in the last two games and have given up a combined 62 points to Jackson-Davis and Trevion Williams.

The problem for Indiana was a nearly complete lack of production from its backcourt, both veterans and freshmen. Rookies Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway did not score at all on only four shot attempts while more experienced players Rob Phinisee, Al Durham and Jerome Hunter combined for just nine points after having 42 against Minnesota earlier this week. Phinisee and Durham in particular were disappointing, finishing 0 for 10 from the field in total. Indiana can weather either its veterans or its youngsters struggling like that, but not both. The fact that no one besides Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Armaan Franklin (13 points) stepped up at all in a February game the Hoosiers had to have could be enough to sink IU's season when all is said and done.

"We needed more on the perimeter in today’s game," Miller said. "Al and Rob play a big role for us. Those two guys, they work at it. Today wasn’t their day. They'll come back at it here in the next few days and be ready to go at it, those are the type of guys that they are. There is no question that not getting much out of those guys from the perimeter today hurt the team."

As bad as today's loss was, there might be some help on the way for Indiana. After the game, transfer guard Parker Stewart, who is immediately eligible this season, was on the court going through a shooting workout. Stewart averaged nearly 20 points per game at Tennessee-Martin last season and shot close to 35% from 3-point range. Indiana certainly could have used that scoring punch down the stretch this afternoon and it appears as though Stewart is getting closer to providing it. Somewhat ominously, he appeared to miss more than he made while shooting against air, so it's possible rust will be a significant factor when he returns.

The Hoosiers will need all the help they can get to stay anywhere near the bubble down the stretch of the regular season. Their last four Big Ten games are against Rutgers, Michigan, the Spartans for a second time and then Purdue to close out the season. None of those are easy victories and going 2-2 is probably asking a lot. That's why today's game was so important and why Indiana's performance in the final 15 minutes of the second half could be the defining stretch of its season. A team that can't hold a nine-point lead at home against a team that is 4-9 in conference play probably doesn't deserve an NCAA Tournament berth.

dsinn@jg.net