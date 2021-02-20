Halftime: Indiana 30, Michigan State 26

BLOOMINGTON – It appears that Indiana's penchant for slow starts might be a thing of the past.

For the second straight game, the Hoosiers came out with all the energy and set the tone in the game's opening minutes. Even moreso than against Minnesota, the Hoosiers overwhelmed their opponents on the defensive end. Michigan State was frazzled by Indiana's pressure from the opening tip and the Spartans turned the ball over seven times in the game's first seven minutes as Indiana built a double-digit lead. At halftime, Indiana has forced 10 turnovers, leading to 11 IU points, but Michigan State closed the gap late and trails just 30-26 despite one of Indiana's best stretches of the season in the first 12 minutes of the half.

The Hoosiers haven't done anything fancy on offense, preferring to simply feed Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson in the post and force Michigan State to stop the IU big men. So far, the Spartans don't have many answers. Spartans coach Tom Izzo gave forward Julius Marble his first career start in the hopes of slowing Jackson-Davis down, but the Indiana star backed Marble down and scored over the top of him on the game's first possession and he hasn't really slowed down for the rest of the half. Jackson-Davis has missed a few from in close that could've widened Indiana's lead further – coach Archie Miller was extremely upset at a couple of bunnies that didn't fall – but he's being aggressive and the Hoosiers are looking for him in the post. So far, Michigan State hasn't done a whole lot of double-teaming the post and Jackson-Davis has been able to get the ball just about whenever he wants. As a result, he has 14 points and five rebounds. Late in the half, however, Michigan State inserted Thomas Kithier and Mady Sissoko into the game in post defense and that pair had much better luck. After a nice start, Thompson had a tough time against Sissoko and started fading away on most of his shot attempts instead of attacking the rim. Indiana will have to adjust to Michigan State's adjustment after halftime.

Later in the period, Michigan State, while still not overtly double-teaming the post, began to pack its defense into the paint, a common strategy opponents have employed against Indiana this season. As a result, the Hoosiers have had plenty of open looks from the outside, but almost none have fallen. IU is just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc after going 7 for 12 against Minnesota. That they lead anyway is impressive, but this game could effectively be over if some of Indiana's outside shots had gone down and it is not.

Meanwhile, the Spartans began to settle down offensively in the final six minutes of the first half. Indiana holds a 11-0 advantage in points off turnovers, but the Spartans got a couple of 3s to fall and erased a 13-point deficit to knot the game at 26 with 2:52 left in the half following an 8-0 run. After looking tentative and off-balance for much of the half, MSU finally got some easy baskets at the rim and that seemed to help it find a rhythm. The Hoosiers really had a chance to bury a reeling team and didn't get it done. Now, this is a game and the second half will likely come down to how many shots inside Jackson-Davis is able to finish.

dsinn@jg.net