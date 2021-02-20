Indiana falls to Michigan State, 78-71, Jackson-Davis dominates

BLOOMINGTON – Despite a career-high 34 points and nine rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis and seven steals from Race Thompson, Indiana let a pair of double-digit leads get away against Michigan State and lost 78-71 at Assembly Hall this afternoon.

3 Takeways

Jackson-Davis did his job, but he can do more: The Indiana star was the best player on the floor today and he acted like it. From the outset, the Hoosiers' gameplan consisted largely of finding different ways to get the ball to their star in the post. Once he had the ball, he didn't let Michigan State's vague motions at double-teaming him stop him from attacking the rim and either finishing or getting to the foul line. He took 18 shots and 16 free throws and while sometimes it's not great to have one player with so much usage, in IU's case, Michigan State didn't really have an answer for the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, so it made sense to keep feeding him. After a string of tentative performances, Jackson-Davis has finally appeared to re-embrace his role as Indiana's undisputed star and the recognize the responsibility that comes with that distinction. He can't let the game come to him; he has to go get it, otherwise Indiana's offense will sputter. That said, however, he still missed too many shots from in close and also missed a few attempts after fouls that could have been and-one opportunities if he'd been a little stronger. On one such miss, coach Archie Miller was so incensed that he spun all the way around, pumped his fist and stalked to the other end of the bench before returning to his seat. Clearly, he wants even more from his star and Jackson-Davis has more to give.

The Indiana point guard has had an extremely up-and-down junior season with more downs than ups. He seemed to have something of a breakout performance with 10 points and six assists against Minnesota on Wednesday, as he was aggressive going to the rim and made a number of smart passes once he got into the lane. After the game, Miller said that Phinisee worries too much about missing shots and that he's tried to impress upon the Lafayette native that he doesn't care if Phinisee goes 0 for 10 as long as he's playing hard on defense and making smart plays on offense. Well, that theory was tested today. Phinisee was 0 for 6 from the field, 0 for 4 from 3-point range and many of his shots still seem tentative. He did play a solid defensive game and had four assists, but his confidence still isn't there on the offensive end despite Indiana's attempts to bolster it and he had three turnovers. He can be a hugely important piece for this team down the stretch, but it's difficult when he misses so many good looks. It's good that Miller is telling him to shoot through it and continuing to give him minutes, but he has to figure something out in the season's final weeks to be a factor come tournament time. The supporting cast wasn't supportive: Jackson-Davis was terrific all afternoon and Thompson turned in an ideal performance as the forward's running mate in the paint. Outside of that, however, Indiana got precious little from anyone else. The Hoosiers have really built up their depth in recent weeks, with the freshmen contributing more than they have and players like Jerome Hunter, Phinisee and Al Durham having some big games when they've been needed. Today, however, all of that was nowhere to be found. In addition to Phinisee, Durham was 0 for 4 from the field for four points, Jerome Hunter had five points, Anthony Leal, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway combined for zero points and went 0 for 4 from the field. Armaan Franklin three of 3-pointers, but it wasn't nearly enough. Eventually, Michigan State figured out that Indiana had nothing threatening other than the bigs and it defended accordingly. Jackson-Davis and Thompson were spectacular, but it wasn't enough in a disappointing performance.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jackson-Davis was Indiana's entire offense for large parts of the game and the Hoosiers were only close at the end because of his ridiculous effort. The sophomore forward had 20 of his points in the second half, accounting for 49% of Indiana's scoring after halftime. It was his second career 30-point game and he added two blocks to his total. Jackson-Davis went 11 for 18 from the field and 12 for 16 from the foul line after coming in second in the country in free throw attempts at 171. He scored 12 straight Indiana points during one second-half stretch. The forward's previous career-high for points was 31 against Stanford at the Maui Invitational.

Tip-Ins

Indiana was listed as one of the "Last Four Byes", or one of the last eight teams in the field in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections coming into the game. ... Entering the matchup, Jackson-Davis was third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.6 points per game), second in rebounding (9.4) and fifth in blocks (1.5). ... Thompson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. ... Indiana had only five bench points, all from Hunter, to 34 for MSU. ... The Spartans were 5 for 9 from 3-point range in the second half. Indiana was 2 for 9. ... Aaron Henry, an Indianapolis native, had a career-high 27 points to lead the Spartans. ... Indiana was 17 of 24 at the foul line, while the Spartans were 13 for 15 ... Michigan State was without guard Foster Loyer, brother of Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer. The elder Loyer is dealing with a shoulder injury. ... For a 14:22 stretch in the second half, no one scored for Indiana except Jackson-Davis and Thompson. Everyone besides those two went 15:13 without a field goal.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Wednesday when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers (12-8, 8-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights are listed as a No. 7 seed in ESPN's latest bracket projections. They are coming off a 71-64 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Thursday, their second loss in three games following a four-game winning streak. They will face Maryland at home Sunday before taking on IU.

