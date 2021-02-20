Pregame: Indiana (12-9, 7-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (10-9, 4-9)

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is favored to beat Michigan State.

Despite an up-and-down campaign – with more downs than many fans would like – this Hoosiers team has been flat-out better on the whole than the Spartans this season. After a 6-0 start that saw it climb to No. 4 in the country, Michigan State has struggled mightily, losing nine of its last 13 games to fall out of NCAA Tournament contention. It will likely need to win the Big Ten Tournament to continue its streak of March Madness berths, which stretches back to 1998.

So, despite the name on the chest of the team across from it today, Indiana should win this game. In fact, it needs to win this game, with matchups against Rutgers, Michigan and Purdue still to come before the end of the Big Ten regular season. With a postponed game against the Spartans from January re-scheduled for March 2, the Hoosiers have two cracks at Michigan State in their last five games and could come close to clinching an NCAA Tournament berth if they won both of them. If they split or somehow lose both, they'll be in a precarious position and will likely need to steal at least one of those other three or make a run in the conference tournament to solidify their Big Dance position. All of which is to say, this is an opportunity for Indiana. IU took advantage of such an opportunity Wednesday with a win over Minnesota and it will try to do the same today.

The keys to Indiana picking up a second straight victory and climbing above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this season are much the same as they were Wednesday: get off to a good start, avoid turnovers and match Michigan State's physicality. That last point is extremely important. Despite the Spartans' middling record, they have not stopped playing hard for coach Tom Izzo. They hung right with Purdue in Mackey Arena earlier this week and they will out-muscle Indiana if the Hoosiers let them. After Indiana was pushed around by Ohio State last weekend, Minnesota clearly tried to test whether the Hoosiers would crack under a little bit of pressure. To their credit, Indiana did not fold, pushed back and it got the win as a result. Michigan State will likely try to control the glass and get out and run off defensive rebounds as a way to knock the Hoosiers on their heels and Indiana has to battle on the boards to short-circuit that strategy.

It would also help if Trayce Jackson-Davis got going early again. Indiana's star forward was aggressive from the outset against Minnesota after several slow starts in a row and the Hoosiers need more of that. He ran the floor with abandon, powered his way to the rim even against double-teams and generally looked unafraid of anything the Golden Gophers were throwing at him. Like Minnesota, Michigan State doesn't really have anyone that can check Jackson-Davis one-on-one. The Spartans will likely try some combination of 6-foot-9 Joey Hauser and 6-11 Marcus Bingham on the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, but Hauser is too small to really contain him and Bingham, at just 225 pounds, is not on Jackson-Davis's level physically. Michigan State also showed a somewhat stubborn unwillingness to double the post when it faced Purdue and Trevion Williams on Tuesday. As a result, the Boilermakers kept feeding Williams and he responded with 28 points on 13 for 21 from the field. Jackson-Davis could have a similar game if he stays aggressive.

Indiana also needs some contributions from its guards. It could be Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal or some combination of those, but the Hoosiers need something from someone besides Armaan Franklin. Those players – along with wing Jerome Hunter – have all showed an ability in recent games to provide a spark, but they've all been inconsistent. Indiana doesn't need them to all be on fire, but one or two of them have to give Jackson-Davis some support.

Michigan State isn't the same team that usually rules the Big Ten, but the Spartans are a desperate group that will probably throw a punch in the first few minutes. If Indiana can stand its ground, it should win, but a slow start would give MSU visions of playing the spoiler. The Hoosiers can't afford that.

dsinn@jg.net