Halftime: No. 3 Michigan 42, Indiana 33

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is holding on to the monster, but only barely.

The Hoosiers came to play against one of the best teams in the country and were able to hang with No. 3 Michigan, even though it seemed like they were hanging on for dear life much of the half.

The Hoosiers got some creative offensive work from their guards, a stout performance on both ends from Race Thompson and just enough outside shooting to stay within striking distance of the Wolverines, trailing 42-33 at halftime.

The main data point from the first half is that the Hoosiers have gotten off the mat after a dismal second-half performance against Rutgers. They came out with energy and physicality, and didn't concede anything because the Wolverines have rolled through the Big Ten this year. That won't be enough to win, but it's a sign that this team hasn't quit on the season, which many feared it had after the loss to the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan has been as advertised: aggressive on defense, unselfish and disciplined on offense. The Wolverines have gotten a couple of wide-open 3-pointers because IU freshmen (once Jordan Geronimo and once Khristian Lander) have missed assignments on rotations, and they also got an easy basket when another freshman, Trey Galloway, threw the ball away in the backcourt for a layup.

Those significant miscues aside, the Hoosiers' veterans have played largely mistake-free basketball and almost all of them have contributed something. Thompson has been the focal point, with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in the half. The forward has done an admirable job of bodying up 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson when the freshman Michigan center gets the ball, refusing to give an inch against one of the toughest players in the league.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has struggled finishing over Dickinson in the post despite getting some good looks and Indiana finding some creative ways to get its bigs the ball with aggressive play from its guards. Jackson-Davis is just 1 for 7 from the field. That absolutely won't cut it today.

The guards have stepped up in a meaningful way despite the absence of second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin. Rob Phinisee is having one of his good games as he hit a 3, finished a a couple of tough shots at the rim and generally looked to be his old aggressive self, which has not always been the case this season. Al Durham has had a couple of nice finishes at the rim, as well, and Jerome Hunter made the only 3 he took in the half. Meanwhile, Lander found his footing with a nice 5-point burst when Indiana really needed it, slicing an 11-point deficit to six with a deep 3 and a terrific drive to the basket on back-to-back possessions.

The problem is that, despite Indiana's relatively solid play, the Wolverines are just better. Indiana has played hard on defense and been aggressive on offense, but it hasn't been perfect and Michigan has exploited plenty of its opportunities. The Wolverines aren't playing their best game, either, and yet they lead relatively comfortably. It feels as though this could turn into a blowout at any time or it could just muddle along to a 15-point Michigan victory.

For Indiana to win, it will need Jackson-Davis to finish nearly every shot he gets near the rim in the second half, just for starters. An unexpected explosion from Phinisee, Durham or Lander would help even the odds as well.

