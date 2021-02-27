Indiana bows to elite Wolverines

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has no room for moral victories.

Yes, it was minimally encouraging to see the Hoosiers pick themselves off the mat and bring a modicum of fight against No. 3 Michigan this afternoon, but those minor positive signals were not nearly enough in a 73-57 loss at Assembly Hall that – rather than being a small step in the right direction – is just one more missed opportunity for IU to improve its NCAA Tournament standing.

If Indiana had been able to win either of its previous two games against Michigan State or Rutgers, it would not have needed a victory so badly today against one of the best teams in the country. Alas, it did not pull out either of those aforementioned games and so the loss today was another back-breaker, dropping IU to 12-12 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten play. It now likely needs to win its final two regular-season games, on the road against the Spartans and Purdue, in order to have a chance at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Hoosiers guard Al Durham, who led the way today with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting and became the 53rd IU player to cross the 1,000-point barrier, still holds out hope his team will figure it out and make a late season run to the Big Dance.

"We have to be more fearless," Durham said. "We have to come out hungrier than our opponent. We have to come out wanting it more. I feel like we need to lock in even better each day and continue to lock in and stay with the process and I feel like we will break through here soon. ... I got nothing but faith in my team and I feel like we will shock the world here soon. That is all it is."

But Indiana is rapidly running out of time to make such a run and with three straight losses the Hoosiers certainly aren't peaking at the right time. The defeat at the hands of the Wolverines wasn't the same type of no-fight beating it took at the hands of No. 4 Ohio State two weeks ago, but Indiana was never really in the game after the first few minutes, either. The Hoosiers played just well enough to stay within plausible striking distance, but Michigan slowly but surely ground IU to dust.

The biggest problem for the Hoosiers was that the Maize and Blue took Trayce Jackson-Davis out of the game almost entirely. The Indiana star had 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting – less than half his season average of 20.3 points – and four rebounds and struggled to finish against 7-foot-1 Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson, one of the stoutest big man defenders in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers just don't have the supporting cast to make up the difference against a good team when Jackson-Davis struggles that way, especially with second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin out with a foot injury.

"I thought today they mixed up their defenses, tried to take us out of rhythm in sets and made us play their game," coach Archie Miller said of Michigan's interior defense. "I think when we got Trayce on the run and he's able to get some pick-and-roll game, he's able to get some more face-up opportunities, he was better at attacking the basket. But tough to score with low post back-to-the-basket moves consistently against that type of size inside."

The loss ensured the Hoosiers will finish at or below .500 in Big Ten play for the fifth consecutive season, the first time the team has reached that particular valley since 1919. The defeat also dropped Indiana to a final record of 6-6 at home this season, the first campaign in which IU has not gone above .500 at Assembly Hall since 2009-10, the second year of the dreadful three-season run at the start of Tom Crean's tenure. Pandemic season or not, loaded Big Ten or not, those are not the marks of a program on any kind of upswing and in Year 4 of the Miller Era, they simply will not get the job done.

That brings us to Durham, the Hoosiers' lone active senior scholarship player (fifth-year senior Joey Brunk was not honored during the minimized Senior Day festivities today because he has not played this season due to a back injury and is likely to return next year). The guard has been a four-year contributor for the Hoosiers, a solid player who never approached All-Big Ten level, but is the type that a good team loves to have, always playing hard and capable of getting his own shot when the team needs it. Ideally, he would have been an instant-offense player coming off the bench for a perennial NCAA Tournament squad. Instead, he's been somewhat miscast as a primary perimeter scorer, but he's never complained, always worked hard and had some memorable moments in his four-year career. He gave a curt "no answer" response when asked whether he'd take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but if this is it for him at Assembly Hall, he deserves some recognition as a player who stuck it out through four years, especially because he was originally recruited to IU by Crean, not Miller.

"Al has been here from day one," Miller said. "You go through a lot of ups and downs as players, and Al is a special player to me. He's as loyal as it gets; he's as coachable as it gets; and he's as hard of a working guy as you'll ever be around. Right now he's finishing the way that you like seniors to finish, by rallying our troops and staying positive."

"It has been a blessing," Durham added. "I’ve had the opportunity to play D-I and play on the highest stage in America. I feel like there is no other feeling, I am blessed. I have to give all thanks to God, the coaching staff, to my family for supporting me and all the blessings, of hard work and pain, sweat and tears I feel like. (The last game in Bloomington) is a surreal moment. Bittersweet, but it’s a part of the game."

dsinn@jg.net