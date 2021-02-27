Indiana falls to No. 3 Michigan, 73-57, third straight loss

BLOOMINGTON – Race Thompson had 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks and senior Al Durham chipped in 15 points in what could be his last game at Assembly Hall, but No. 3 Michigan was too much for Indiana, which fell 73-57 this afternoon.

The loss drops Indiana to 12-12 and 7-10 in Big Ten play.

3 Takeaways

Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't do enough: Indiana asks so much from its star and it sometimes feels unfair. There have been games this season -- like the Michigan State matchup last weekend, when he had 34 points -- where Jackson-Davis dominates, but doesn't get nearly enough support and Indiana loses anyway. Today was not one of those games. The Hoosiers got meaningful contributions from Thompson, Khristian Lander, Rob Phinisee, Al Durham and others, but Jackson-Davis was unable to provide the lift that could've put the Hoosiers in position to pull a big upset. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball had trouble finishing around the rim, going 3 for 12 from the field, including 1 for 7 in the first half, and finishing with only 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. He had trouble getting good looks against Michigan's elite interior defense and far too many of the shots he did get rolled off the rim. Of course, he's not the first star Michigan has held in check this season; just Thursday, the Wolverines made life extremely difficult for reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza in a big win over Iowa. There's no shame in Jackson-Davis's performance, but Indiana couldn't afford it if it was going to win.

Player of the Game: Franz Wagner

The 6-foot-9 Michigan combo guard showed off the entirety of his rapidly expanding repertoire in his third 20-point performance in the last four games. Wagner had 21 points on 6 for 9 from the field and 8 of 8 from the foul line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Indiana had no one capable of dealing with him athletically and he made life offensively on the perimeter difficult for IU's guards.

Tip-ins

Indiana came into the game among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections.... Michigan leads the Big Ten and improved to 18-1 overall with the victory.... The loss means the Hoosiers will finish .500 or worse in conference play for a fifth season in a row. That has not happened since 1919.... Indiana was without guard Armaan Franklin, the team's second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter, who missed the game with a foot injury. He suffered the injury Wednesday against Rutgers and was in a boot on the sideline. Coach Archie Miller said before the game that Franklin "is not doing very well" and could be out for the next few games. Wing Jerome Hunter got the first start of his IU career in Franklin's place. He had five points and six rebounds.... The game was Indiana's last home contest of the season. There were no Senior Day festivities as the Hoosiers opted to record and distribute speeches at a later date. Indiana went just 6-6 at home this season.... Jackson-Davis came into the game No. 1 in the country in free throw attempts at 198. He went 4 of 7 from the line today. His 10 points mean he remains with Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu as the only Big Ten players to score double figures in every game this season.... Durham's performance made him the 53rd player in Indiana history with 1,000 career points. He moved past Jared Jeffries for 52nd on the all-time IU scoring list. Jackson-Davis also crossed the 900-point threshold.... Phinisee made his first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, with 18:00 remaining in the first half. He had missed 13 consecutive field goals and nine consecutive 3s prior to that basket.... Lander made a driving layup in the first half, his first 2-point field goal since the season-opener Nov. 25 against Tennessee Tech. The freshman had missed 17 in a row from inside the arc.... Michigan came into the game No. 15 in the country in field goal percentage (50%) and No. 4 in opponent field goal percentage (38.4%). The Wolverines shot 45% to Indiana's 38% today.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers are back in action Tuesday when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten) at the Breslin Center. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The meeting is a makeup for a game that was postponed in January because of novel coronavirus cases within the Spartans program. Michigan State has won three in a row, including victories over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, to climb back into the NCAA Tournament bubble picture. The Spartans started the streak with a 78-71 win over Indiana at Assembly Hall on Feb. 20. Indianapolis native Aaron Henry scored 27 points in the victory for Michigan State.

