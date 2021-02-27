Pregame: Indiana (12-11, 7-9 Big Ten) vs. No. 3 Michigan (17-1, 12-1)

BLOOMINGTON – In desperate need of a bounce-back victory, Indiana takes on one of the best teams in the country this afternoon.

The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines are at Assembly Hall today, looking to take another step on their seemingly-inevitable march toward an outright Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Make no mistake, the Maize and Blue are as good as advertised – they boast a terrific offense (15th in the country in shooting percentage at 50%) and an even better defense (No. 4 in opponent field goal percentage at 38.4%). They've answered any questions about rust following a two-week pause for coronavirus cases in their athletic department with wins over No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa in their four games since returning. Increasingly, they are mentioned in the same breath as Gonzaga and Baylor on the short list of national title contenders.

All of that said, the Hoosiers cannot simply give this game up as a certain defeat or accept a moral victory if they keep the game close. After disappointing losses to Michigan State and Rutgers, both of which saw Indiana cough up double-digit leads amid dismal second-half performances, IU is out of breathing room. It likely needs to win at least two of its last three regular-season games against Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue to have a chance at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid going into the Big Ten Tournament. That means there is no more time to figure things out or get closer to the mark; the Hoosiers have to win and win now.

That is, of course, an extremely tall order against Michigan. Today's visitors have lost only once this season, nearly six weeks ago on the road at Minnesota. That defeat proves the Wolverines are not invincible, but it will still take a near-perfect performance for Indiana to pull a major upset this afternoon. It's unclear at this juncture whether the Hoosiers are capable of such a performance. After he saw his team's 15-point lead against Rutgers on Wednesday melt into a deficit that reached as many as 20, Indiana coach Archie Miller said that his team was "fractured" for the first time this season and admitted that it is lacking an "alpha" personality. That is a dispiriting assessment to hear in late February with only three games left in the regular season, but forward Trayce Jackson-Davis promised the Hoosiers will not be left flat-footed again, as they were against Rutgers.

Jackson-Davis has made such bold pronouncements before and they have generally presaged solid performances from his team. He'll need to lead the way for Indiana to back up his latest guarantee because he faces one of the most difficult big-man matchups in the conference this afternoon. Freshman Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson stands 7-foot-1 and has been a revelation on both ends of the floor. He has won Big Ten Freshman of the Week seven times and is averaging team-bests with 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting better than 62% from the field. Michigan runs a variety of pick-and-roll sets with Dickinson as the screener and Jackson-Davis stressed that the Hoosiers will have to be disciplined on the perimeter, otherwise the Wolverines will get a string of easy baskets with Dickinson slipping or rolling to the hoop. On the defensive end, the rookie big man has been a veritable wall. Against likely conference Player of the Year Luka Garza of Iowa on Thursday, he stood his ground all night, refusing to be moved even by one of the most physical players in the country. The result was a 79-57 Wolverines win in which they held a top five offense in the country nearly 30 points below its season average. That is the challenge Jackson-Davis faces this afternoon and he'll likely need to have a big game for Indiana to be successful.

The Hoosiers will also need something from their guards, however. That starts with point guard Rob Phinisee, who is 0 for 13 from the field in the last two games. His confidence has taken several hits in recent weeks and the junior, projected to be one of Indiana's steadiest players this season, has instead been one of its biggest question marks heading into every game. If Phinisee is attacking the basket and finishing around the rim as he did in a win over Minnesota last week, the Hoosiers might have a chance. If not, it could be another long game, no matter how well Jackson-Davis plays. Indiana's task is made even more difficult by the apparent absence of second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter Armaan Franklin, who is in a boot on the sideline as the Hoosiers warm up. Franklin has been dealing with an ankle injury since early January and did not play in the second half against Rutgers. That puts extra pressure on Phinisee, Al Durham and freshman guard Khristian Lander.

Even a nearly flawless performance from Indiana might not be enough to unseat a Wolverines team that is firing on all cylinders. Ideally, a win today would have been gravy for the Hoosiers, a way to improve an NCAA Tournament seed, rather than a near-prerequisite to a tournament bid. But that's the hole the Hoosiers have dug themselves in recent weeks. They're going to need to be adept with a shovel this afternoon to dig out.

