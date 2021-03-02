Halftime: Michigan State 26, Indiana 26

EAST LANSING, Mich – In the biggest game of its season to date, Indiana came out with an intensity level to match the occasion.

The early parts of the Hoosiers' matchup against Michigan State were extremely ugly, with the teams combining to miss 11 of their first 12 attempts from the field. Even during those early shooting struggles, however, it was clear that Indiana had a little bit more spring in its step than Michigan State. Part of that might be because the Spartans are playing their fourth game in eight days, but the Hoosiers used their extra energy to take an early lead before Michigan State mounted a comeback to knot the score at 26.

Indiana was just a little bit quicker to loose balls and rebounds for most of the half and that's evident in the turnover: Indiana has given the ball away five times while forcing eight Spartan giveaways and the Hoosiers have a 9-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Michigan State is shooting just 36% from the field, as well, and it has had some trouble getting shots at the rim.

Beyond the energy Indiana brought into this game, the biggest single development of the night so far has been the apparent decision from senior Rob Phinisee that he is going to have an impact on this game. The point guard was aggressive from the first minute, looking for his shot, driving to the basket and even trying to throw down a poster dunk in traffic, a play that is the Indiana basketball equivalent of a dog trying to walk on its hind legs (Phinisee missed the dunk but was fouled and made two free throws). At halftime, the Lafayette native has nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He's just been generally active on both ends of the floor and that's huge for Indiana, which needs someone to step up in the absence of Armaan Franklin, who is out again tonight.

The Hoosiers are especially going to need some big performances from their guards because the Spartans have adjusted from the first time these teams met. After Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson combined for 49 points in that first matchup, Michigan State started tough big man Julius Marble in place of Joey Hauser and has packed the lane, paying special attention to Jackson-Davis, who killed Michigan State on Feb. 20 with 34 points. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball hasn't been passive in the face of that resistance and has continued to attack the basket – he's attempted six free throws – but the going has been rough for him around the rim. He has seven points and six rebounds, but he also picked up his second foul with six minutes left in the half and did not return. Even more ominously for Indiana, Thompson has three fouls and Jordan Geronimo has two. Worse still, Thompson took a shot to his already injured nose late in the first half and was covering his face with a towel as he went to the locker room to get checked. He seemed to be in a significant amount of pain. It's pretty clear the Hoosiers are going to have to get a big game from their guards and Phinisee is delivering that type of performance so far.

The main story of the first half has been sloppiness on both sides, especially from Michigan State. The IU defense hasn't been great, but it's been opportunistic and the Spartans are making far too many mistakes. That's led to an ugly, somewhat disjointed game. Indiana's lead is precarious, but it is level despite shooting 28% in the first half. If the Hoosiers can find the range in the second half, they could depart with a huge victory.

