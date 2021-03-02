Hoosiers fall to Michigan State, 64-58, fourth straight defeat

EAST LANSING, Mich – Rob Phinisee scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished four assists and added two steals, but Indiana fell short in a battle of bubble teams at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, losing to Michigan State, 64-58.

Indiana falls to 12-13 overall and 7-11 in Big Ten play with the defeat.

3 Takeaways

Rob Phinisee found his groove: The version of Phinisee that showed up tonight for Indiana has been rare this season, but it has been visible just often enough to make everyone question why it isn't around more often. Phinisee, who so often this season has seemed to lack confidence in his offensive ability and who less than two weeks ago went 0 for 6 against Michigan State, put together one of his most aggressive performances of the season. The junior point guard was hunting his own shot early, looking for lanes to get to the rim and firing away from the outside when he had opportunities. One of the highlights of the early part of the game was Phinisee trying to throw down a tomahawk dunk in the lane over multiple defenders and getting to the foul line as a result. Another was a drive down the lane and a pretty wraparound pass to Jerome Hunter for a layup after Phinisee had drawn the defense. So much of the Lafayette native's game is confidence-based: he's a good finisher around the rim and he's bulldog on defense. For large chunks of this season, he's seemed to lack confidence, but tonight he had it from the tip. Whatever Indiana did to instill that belief in and aggressiveness in him, it needs to be replicated the rest of the season (and next year, as well).

This was the type of game, as happens several times every season in the Big Ten, where the referees decide they are going to insert themselves into the game. After calling a couple of ticky-tack fouls in the first half, the officiating crew started the second half with their whistles at the ready. In the first six minutes of the half, they called 13 fouls, seven against Michigan State and six against the Hoosiers. Maybe 2-3 at the most were anything more than touch fouls and it was obvious that both teams were frustrated. The result of that early foul flurry was the teams combining to shoot 34 free throws in the second half, creating an ugly, disjointed game with very little flow. A crucial March matchup is no time for officials to try to show that they are in charge and it's a shame that it happened in this one. These teams looked mediocre: As obnoxious as the refereeing was, these teams didn't need much help to turn this into an ugly game. For a matchup between two programs fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, this was an extreme rock fight from the opening tip. The teams missed 11 of their first 12 shots and didn't improve much from there, with Michigan State finishing at 38% from the field and Indiana even worse at 33%. The teams combined to go 6 for 37 from beyond the 3-point line, as well, though the Spartans went a passable 3 for 9 in the second half. Maybe Michigan State was simply tired, but it didn't look like a team primed to go on one of the Spartans' patented late-season runs. As for Indiana, this is just what the Hoosiers are: a team without enough juice on the offensive end. Going 2 of 20 from 3-point range, missing nine free throws and getting just one made field goal from Trayce Jackson-Davis in the biggest game of the season is simply not going to get it done. It's been an entire season of games like this and the Hoosiers are going to miss the tournament because of it.

Player of the Game: Aaron Henry

For the second straight game, Indiana killed Henry down the stretch. The Indianapolis native finished with 22 points, 18 in the second half, eight rebounds and five assists and added a block and a steal. He hit the biggest shot of the night: a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and in with 2:13 to play that put the Spartans up 56-52. After losing his first three career games against Indiana, he's captured two in a row.

Tip-ins

Michigan State and Indiana came in among the "First Four Out" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament bracket projections. ... Indiana was without second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter Armaan Franklin. Franklin injured his foot against Rutgers last week and has missed the last two games. ... The Hoosiers have lost four in a row for the first time since Jan. 26-Feb. 8, 2020. ... Jackson-Davis came into the game No. 1 nationally in free throw attempts with 205 and went 7 of 10 from the line today. He scored 34 points in the first meeting between these teams, but had only nine tonight. It was the first game this season in which he has not scored double figures. ... Indiana went 11 of 23 on layups. ... Michigan State guard Foster Loyer is the older brother of Homestead guard and Purdue commit Fletcher Loyer.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers close out their regular season Saturday when they travel to West Lafayette to take on rival No. 23 Purdue (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2. The Boilermakers have won eight straight in the series, the longest streak for either team against the other since the 1950s and the longest streak for the Boilermakers since the 1930s. Indiana coach Archie Miller is 0-6 against the Boilers.

