Pregame: Indiana (12-12, 7-10 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (13-10, 7-10)

EAST LANSING, Michigan – Indiana has to win tonight.

"We're close" doesn't work anymore. "We'll get there" doesn't work anymore. Al Durham's declaration after the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan that "We'll shock the world soon" doesn't work anymore, unless "soon" means "tonight." IU's matchup against fellow bubble-dweller Michigan State is as big as a regular-season game gets and although the bubble is always fluid in the final weeks of March, it's eminently possible that this is an elimination game. The winner is alive for an NCAA Tournament bid. The loser is NIT-bound.

When these teams met Feb. 20 in Bloomington, Michigan State seemed to be playing mostly a spoiler role. The Spartans' tournament hopes were all but buried at that point and Indiana seemed ready to finish them off after taking a 19-6 lead in the first five minutes. Instead, at its lowest point of the season, Michigan State found its way. The Spartans roared back and beat Indiana 78-71 behind a 27-point performance from Indianapolis native Aaron Henry and then kept right on rolling, knocking off No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State before finally seeing their momentum stall Sunday with a loss at surging Maryland.

Indiana is the opposite of surging. The Hoosiers have lost three in a row since what seemed to be a galvanizing victory over Minnesota and are in danger of finishing under .500 in the regular season for the first time since 2010-11, Tom Crean's third year at the helm. Currently listed among the "First Four Out" in ESPN's bracket projections (Michigan State is the first team out, IU is third), they likely need to win their last two regular-season games – tonight against MSU and Saturday at Purdue – to have a chance at an at-large March Madness bid heading into the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis next week. The chances that the entire NCAA Tournament will be played in the Hoosiers' backyard, but that IU will not be invited to participate are increasing and will reach critical mass if Indiana loses tonight.

So, what can the Hoosiers do to steal one from the Spartans on the road? The first step will be slowing down Henry, who has been the single biggest reason for Michigan State's late-season resurrection. In addition to his 27 points against the Hoosiers, the Ben Davis graduate had 20 points against Illinois and 18 on 7-for-11 shooting against the Buckeyes. Maryland held him to just 11 points on 4-for-16 from the field and that was the key to the Terps' victory. Indiana will have to be much more sound defensively than it's been recently. Henry was able to get into the lane almost at will against IU in the first matchup and plenty of players have been able to drive and kick for open 3-pointers against the Hoosiers over the last several games. Indiana has given up 26 3s in its last three contests and the poor quality of its rotations is a significant problem, as even coach Archie Miller admitted after the loss to the Wolverines.

On offense, Indiana is going to need something from its guards. The Hoosiers will likely be without second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter Armaan Franklin. In his absence, someone else will have to step up. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis exploded for 34 points the first time these teams met, but Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Khristian Lander and Anthony Leal combined to go 0 for 14 from the field. Someone needs to provide a scoring spark from the backcourt and Durham is the most likely option. He had a solid game against Michigan and is the team's most consistent veteran.

The main concern for Indiana is sustaining its energy for 40 minutes. In recent weeks, the Hoosiers have either come out flat and needed to dig themselves out of a hole or have raced out to an early lead before fading. Can they muster a complete effort tonight? Their season depends upon it.

dsinn@jg.net