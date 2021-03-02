The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, March 02, 2021 4:10 pm

    TinCaps hiring for 2021 season

    DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette

    The TinCaps are hiring part-time employees for the 2021 season, the franchise announced Tuesday. The season opens at Parkview Field on May 4 and runs through the middle of September, encompassing 60 home games.

    Those wishing to apply can do so at https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/forms/tincaps-jobs.

    Among the jobs available are: bartender (for ages 21 and up), cashier (21+), cook, dishwasher, food cart, food runner, assistance in group party/VIP areas, stocker, wait staff (21+), Kids Zone attendant, parking attendant, team store, ticket office, ballpark cleaning/janitorial staff, special event staff (work year-round on non-gameday events) and video production crew.

    Those applying do not need to be available for all 60 home games.

    “We’re flexible with people’s schedules,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “So while if someone’s able to work all 60 of our home games, that’s fantastic, but not a requirement.”

    Applicants must be at least 16. Those younger than 18 must have a valid work permit and a completed parental permission form.

    dsinn@jg.net

