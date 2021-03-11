Halftime: Rutgers 33, Indiana 32

In its previous matchup with Rutgers, Indiana got off to a scorching hot start, racing out to a 15-point lead on the strength of some hot shooting from 3-point range. That lead turned out to be a mirage, as the Hoosiers went cold from everywhere and Rutgers ended up leading by as many as 20 in the second half.

Indiana got off to a similarly-impressive start tonight against the Scarlet Knights and Rutgers also made this one disappear. The Hoosiers played some of their best and most efficient offensive basketball of the season in the first 10 minutes of the half and built a 10-point lead despite starting 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. At the half, however, the Scarlet Knights lead 33-32 thanks to 11 points and five rebounds from Ron Harper Jr. Indiana didn't play badly down the stretch, but it was sloppy and it has plenty of work to do. Trayce Jackson-Davis has carried his team with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jackson-Davis's performance was the biggest story of the first half. After three straight subpar games, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball came out with a world of energy, seemingly intent on making sure Indiana's chances at an NCAA Tournament bid don't go away just yet. The All-Big Ten forward attacked the basket with abandon, throwing down a pair of huge dunks that got the pro-Indiana crowd into the game, and played maybe even a better game defensively. He helped steal an inbounds pass, caused a turnover with a letter-perfect closeout and was generally a wall in the paint, contributing to Indiana's 20-14 edge in points in the lane.

Maybe even more important for Indiana, however, was the presence of Race Thompson and Armaan Franklin. It wasn't at all clear that Thompson would play today, but he's gutting it out through facial and ankle injuries and is providing valuable minutes for the Hoosiers at the 4. Even more impactful has been Franklin's performance. Franklin seemed unlikely to play today, but he's giving it a go and he seems to be little the worse for wear after missing three straight games with an ankle injury. When Rutgers got some momentum going with a 6-0 run, it was Franklin that drove to the basket one-on-one and scored with his left hand to staunch the bleeding. He also provides another ball-handler and shooter to which Rutgers must pay attention. Crucially, he seems relatively close to 100% – I haven't seen him wince once.

The problem for Indiana is that after an 0-for-6 start from 3-point range, the Scarlet Knights were firing on all cylinders, making four 3s in a row to close the half and seven shots in row overall during one stretch as they cut the lead to one. Indiana is shooting 48% overall at halftime, but missed its final four attempts of the half and it is giving up too many offensive rebounds (Rutgers has seven of them). The Hoosiers have put themselves in position for a potential upset victory, but they are going to need to play one of their best halves of the season against a Rutgers team that is so close to the first NCAA Tournament bid for the program in 30 years it can taste it.

