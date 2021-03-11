Hoosiers season ends with an offensive whimper

Archie Miller said he couldn't hear the crowd's chant.

"I didn't hear the fans say anything," the Indiana coach said. "If they were chanting my name, that's up to them."

The fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis spent a portion of the second half of Indiana's 61-50 Big Ten Tournament second-round loss to Rutgers tonight chanting "Fire Archie." At other times, they just settled into loud, sustained boos for a team that missed its final 13 field goals and scored only two points in the final 9:50. That was how the fourth season under Indiana's coach ended: with a big thud.

It was a fitting way to end a disappointing season. Issues the Hoosiers have struggled with all season and some they have wrestled with for four years under Miller jumped up and bit them again.

Poor outside shooting? Check. Indiana was 2 for 16 from beyond the arc.

Poor finishing around the rim? Check. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson each missed a layup during the final basket-less drought.

Poor foul shooting? Check. Indiana was 6 for 15 at the line, 2 for 8 in the second half and point guard Rob Phinisee missed the front end of back-to-back 1-and-1s in the final two minutes when Indiana was still in the game.

It was everything Indiana fans have been seeing for too long to contemplate, just ratcheted up to 11 on the biggest stage the conference has to offer, with the team's NCAA Tournament hopes on the line. It was 10 minutes of the same old Indiana.

"When you play those guys, you worry about being able to run offense and score," Miller said of Rutgers. "In the second half, we got bottled up pretty good. We made one good run to get right back in the mix and control it and then fatigue set in around the 12-minute mark, the eight-minute mark. They keep coming at you."

The loss sends Indiana to a fifth straight season without an NCAA Tournament bid, matching the longest for the program in more than 50 years. The Hoosiers have lost six of seven to Rutgers, once a perennial cellar-dweller in the conference and they have not won multiple games in a single Big Ten Tournament since 2003.

There was some good news for Indiana: Armaan Franklin and Race Thompson each gutted their way through multiple injuries apiece to play in what they knew could be the final game of the season – "There was no doubt that I was (going to) play tonight," Franklin said after the game, despite his having missed three straight contests with an ankle injury – and provided valuable minutes. Jackson-Davis, in what could be his last game as a Hoosier (more on that below), provided a few more highlights for the fans that gave him so much energy last season and tonight. When Jackson-Davis threw down a dunk in transition after a pretty pass from Phinisee to put his team up 44-41 with 12:04 left and screamed to the rafters as cheers rained down, it was easy to imagine what might have been had this season gone differently.

But those moments were not nearly enough and Indiana can now likely – there's a very small chance it gets an NIT bid, but it's unclear whether the Hoosiers would accept one even if they did get it – begin an offseason that will be filled with questions. Among the players in need of making a decision are seniors Al Durham and Joey Brunk, as well as Jackson-Davis himself, who will almost certainly dip his toe in the NBA waters and get feedback from scouts before deciding on whether to return for a third season in Bloomington.

"Right now, I'm not going to worry about that," a forlorn Jackson-Davis said of his status for next season. "I'll probably take a few weeks off to try to get my mind right, just lay everything out so I can make the best decision for me. ... I'm going to get all the feedback I need and then I'll go from there with my decision."

Even more important for the future of the program than Jackson-Davis's decision is the administration's choice on whether to bring Miller back for a fifth season. The coach has a significant buy-out the Hoosiers would have to pay if it let him go now, a sum that would shrink by many millions of dollars if they kept him for one more season. In a year in which the Hoosiers have lost large amounts of revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, can they justify paying such a buyout? One truism about college athletics: if a big-time college administration wants a coach out badly enough, the money can be found. The question is whether still-new athletic director Scott Dolson, who did not hire Miller, retains his faith that the former Dayton Flyers head coach is the right man to hang a sixth banner in Assembly Hall. For Miller's part, he insisted he is not worried about choices that will be made above his head.

"I'm not entering any offseason wondering if I'm going to be back," Miller said. "Those decisions are made are made way higher than me. My job is to run the program. I talk to our administration daily, we're in a good spot. Didn't capitalize on some opportunities this year to put ourselves in a position to be able to bounce back after last year's season was cut short. It's disappointing. No one's more disappointed than our team, than our program, than our coaches. That's what you worry about right now. You have to build back up."

The fans made their opinions known at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight. But those aren't the opinions that matter. The ones that matter to Dolson and his staff will be the players, who, despite ending the season with six consecutive losses never quit playing hard, never quit running Miller's system – even if the execution was nowhere close to good enough – and will be left over if Miller does depart. If a significant number of those players were to depart with him, the program could suddenly be looking at another situation like the one it faced in 2008, when Tom Crean inherited an almost-entirely empty cupboard and Indiana wandered in the wilderness for three years.

That situation is a long way off, however. The focus now is figuring out why Indiana's problems, though they have been the same ones for going on half a decade, seem intractable. If Miller can find answers, he'll stay. If he can't, it's time to find someone who can.

