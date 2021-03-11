Indiana falls to Rutgers, likely ends season

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds, but No. 10 seed Indiana went the final 9:50 without a field goal, falling 61-50 to No. 7 seed Rutgers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers fall to 12-15 and their season is likely over.

3 Takeaways

Jackson-Davis found his groove: The All-Big Ten forward was, from the opening tip, more energetic and aggressive than he was at the close of the regular season. After slogging through the Hoosiers final three scheduled games averaging just 10 points, five rebounds and less than 31% shooting, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball arrived at Lucas Oil determined to take the fight to Rutgers. He threw down a pair of huge dunks in the opening minutes to help Indiana race out to a 21-11 lead, he bothered Rutgers inbound passers all afternoon and he seemed to be searching for his shot in a way he hadn't recently. He had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and when Rutgers threatened to pull away early in the second half, Jackson-Davis continued to fight for post position and get to the rim for important baskets. His ability to run the floor in transition was also key for the Hoosiers and he emphasized that ability with a flying two-handed slam that capped an 8-0 run midway through the second half and put IU in front 44-41 as Rutgers called timeout and the crowd. Speaking of the crowd ...

The All-Big Ten forward was, from the opening tip, more energetic and aggressive than he was at the close of the regular season. After slogging through the Hoosiers final three scheduled games averaging just 10 points, five rebounds and less than 31% shooting, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball arrived at Lucas Oil determined to take the fight to Rutgers. He threw down a pair of huge dunks in the opening minutes to help Indiana race out to a 21-11 lead, he bothered Rutgers inbound passers all afternoon and he seemed to be searching for his shot in a way he hadn't recently. He had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and when Rutgers threatened to pull away early in the second half, Jackson-Davis continued to fight for post position and get to the rim for important baskets. His ability to run the floor in transition was also key for the Hoosiers and he emphasized that ability with a flying two-handed slam that capped an 8-0 run midway through the second half and put IU in front 44-41 as Rutgers called timeout and the crowd. Speaking of the crowd ... The stadium was alive: After a full season in which the only fans at Big Ten games were family and friends of players and coaches, the conference opened up its postseason tournament to as many as 8,000 people. That was enough to provide the atmosphere that had been missing all season. There was no pumped-in crowd noise, you couldn't hear any of the players' sneakers squeaking or coaches shouting at their teams during timeouts. Instead the dull roar of an actual crowd was audible and it was a pro-Indiana contingent, naturally. The Hoosiers seemed to draw some energy from that crowd in the early going and Jackson-Davis especially seemed to feed off that noise and add some shouting of his own after big plays. Exactly one year after the Big Ten Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, having fans – albeit still a limited number – at Lucas Oil Stadium, was just another reminder that, although we're not out of the woods yet, there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the pandemic.

After a full season in which the only fans at Big Ten games were family and friends of players and coaches, the conference opened up its postseason tournament to as many as 8,000 people. That was enough to provide the atmosphere that had been missing all season. There was no pumped-in crowd noise, you couldn't hear any of the players' sneakers squeaking or coaches shouting at their teams during timeouts. Instead the dull roar of an actual crowd was audible and it was a pro-Indiana contingent, naturally. The Hoosiers seemed to draw some energy from that crowd in the early going and Jackson-Davis especially seemed to feed off that noise and add some shouting of his own after big plays. Exactly one year after the Big Ten Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, having fans – albeit still a limited number – at Lucas Oil Stadium, was just another reminder that, although we're not out of the woods yet, there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the pandemic. The same old story: The heroic performance from Jackson-Davis and the boost from the crowd kept Indiana in the game, but in the end the story was the same as it was so often for the Hoosiers late in the season: not enough shooting. Indiana went 2 of 16 from 3-point range – IU is 9 of 59 from beyond the arc in its last three games (15.2%) – and shot just 28% overall in the second half. That rough second-half number included a string of 13 consecutive misses in the final 10 minutes, during which the Scarlet Knights went on a 14-2 run to take control of the game and finish Indiana off. During that string, Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson each missed a relatively wide-open layup that could have staunched some of the bleeding. In addition, the Hoosiers went 2 of 8 from the foul line in the second half, all six misses coming in key moments down the stretch. Two of the misses were from Rob Phinisee, on the front end of one-and-one opportunities. It was perhaps fitting for Indiana's NCAA Tournament chances to end because of the same problem that has plagued the problem for four years.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

The 6-foot-9 forward had his highest-scoring game since Feb. 24 and went 8 of 14 from the field. He added two blocks and an assist to his total and led all players in scoring. He was Indiana's go-to scorer for much of the game and the Rutgers second-half run began around the time he went to the bench for a breather and he did not score in the final 12:04.

Tip-ins

Indiana has not won multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament since 2003. ... The Scarlet Knights have eliminated the Hoosiers from Big Ten Tournament contention twice in Archie Miller's four-year tenure. The Hoosiers have lost six of the last seven to Rutgers, including all three this season. ... The loss means that Indiana will officially have gone five consecutive seasons without an NCAA Tournament bid, equaling the longest stretch without Big Dance basketball for the program in a half-century. ... Indiana is 5-1 in Indianapolis during Miller's tenure. ... Indiana has lost six games in a row. ... Indiana second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin returned after missing the last three games with a foot injury. He had six points on 3-for-10 shooting in 30 minutes. ... Rutgers center Myles Johnson had three blocks, running his total in three games against IU this season to 15. He also had 10 points and 13 rebounds. ... Jackson-Davis came into the game No. 1 in the country in free throw attempts with 222 and went 3 of 7 at the line tonight. Indiana was 6 for 15 from the foul line overall. ... In maybe the last game of his IU career, guard Al Durham scored nine points, passing Butch Joyner for 51st on the all-time IU scoring list. ... Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was in attendance, wearing a mask.

What's Next?

Indiana's season is likely over, barring a relatively unlikely NIT bid – the second-tier tournament has been capped at 16 invitees this season. The Hoosiers will now wait on stay-or-go decisions from Joey Brunk, Al Durham, Jackson-Davis and a decision from the athletic department on whether to bring back Miller for a fifth season.

dsinn@jg.net