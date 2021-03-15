What's next for Indiana basketball?

Archie Miller is out at Indiana.

It was pretty clear that this needed to happen after four seasons in which the Hoosiers struggled to score consistently, were never able to recruit enough shooters to be an effective 3-point threat and went 33-44 in Big Ten play. At a university that still aspires to blue-blood status, that's not nearly good enough. The only question was Miller's buyout, which ran to more than $10 million. It became clear that Miller would be gone when Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel tweeted Friday:

"Prominent IU alumnus just told me this, about Archie Miller: 'I've never seen such an uproar. Last time, I knew (former Indiana coach) Tom Crean was toast because (one particular alum) was finished with him. This time, it's the entire IU alumni base.'"

With Indiana needing money to facilitate Miller's departure, his job status was always going to come down to whether the deep-pocketed boosters wanted him out. It turns out they did and they ponied him up the money to send him on his way. Athletic director Scott Dolson's statement this morning made clear that the buyout will not come out of university coffers and will instead be privately financed. He used the word "philanthropic", which certainly stretches the definition of a term.

So Miller is gone and the question becomes: what next? If Miller was the wrong coach to lead Indiana back to national prominence (or at least consistent NCAA Tournament participation), who is the right coach? Dolson said he will not convene a formal search committee, which likely means he already has a short list of candidates in mind. Those likely include Baylor's Scott Drew, Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Michigan State assistant Dane Fife, a former PFW head coach. Whether any of them want the job is a different story, but all of them will likely get phone calls from Dolson in the coming days (if they haven't already).

The other issue that crops up during any coaching transition is the status of current players. Were they there for the coach or there for the program? Those who were there because of the coach will likely look into transfer options and the cupboard could get somewhat more bare over the coming weeks. Of course, the most important decision for Indiana is that of All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was already likely to weigh a departure for the NBA. He tweeted an emoji that seemed to signal sadness at Miller's departure and he texted a reporter:

"I haven’t really even decided to weigh my options, still a lot to take in."

Meanwhile, freshmen guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, a pair of in-state products – Leal was the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball – have announced they are staying.

"Hoosier for life," Leal reportedly said. "Born and raised and that’s never going to change."

For his part, center Joey Brunk, who is weighing to whether come back for a sixth season of college basketball after missing all of this season with a back injury, remained non-committal.

"Coach Miller gave me the opportunity to come to Indiana and I will always be grateful for that," Brunk tweeted. "Thank you coach."

Senior guard Al Durham had already announced his departure from the program after four seasons and more than 1,000 points, but he reportedly officially entered the transfer portal this afternoon, as well. He has one more season of eligibility because of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durham was originally recruited to Indiana by Crean and could try to reunite with the former Hoosiers coach at Georgia, where Crean is now the head coach.

dsinn@jg.net