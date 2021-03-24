Hoosiers entering transfer portal: what does it mean?

Since Tuesday morning, two of Indiana's best players, Armaan Franklin and Race Thompson, as well as promising guard Parker Stewart, have entered the transfer portal.

Franklin and Thompson were arguably the Hoosiers' most improved players this season, with Franklin the team's second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter and Thompson the second-leading rebounder, an absolute bulldog under the rim that morphed into the ideal sidekick for Trayce Jackson-Davis after the season-ending back injury to Joey Brunk.

Stewart, meanwhile, did not play for the Hoosiers after transferring from Tennessee-Martin in the middle of the season. His father, Anthony Stewart, had been the coach at UT-Martin and the elder Stewart passed away in November at the age of 50. Playing for his father in 2019-20 as a redshirt sophomore, Parker Stewart averaged 19.2 points and shot 38% from 3-point range. In other words, he's exactly the type of player Indiana has been lacking in recent years: a guard that can get his own shot and fill it up from outside.

If all three of those players end up leaving the Hoosiers, the program would be entering extremely rough waters. However, it's not time to panic yet. All three are likely in the portal simply to keep their options open and begin building relationships in the event Indiana hires a coach whose system does not fit their skillset. As Franklin's mother, India Franklin, put it to Inside the Hall:

“Once IU hires a coach, he’ll still talk to the new coaches. Basically make sure that Armaan is a good fit for the new coach and the new coach is a good fit for him. In the meantime, he’s fostering other relationships and making sure that whoever’s coaching him next is a good fit for him.”

Still, the trio of decisions, coming within 36 hours of one another, drives home the point that Indiana's coaching search cannot take forever. Athletic director Scott Dolson is in an extremely delicate position: he can't rush the decision and choose the wrong coach, but every day he waits is a day that other teams are recruiting Thompson, Franklin, Stewart and possibly more Hoosiers in the coming days.

There has to be a sense of urgency in this search, but that's difficult because several of the likely candidates (Scott Drew and Eric Musselman to name two) still have teams alive in the NCAA Tournament and are focusing most of their attention there. Dolson, who does not yet have a year on the job under his belt, is likely doing an extremely delicate dance with these coaches behind the scenes.

The transfer portal announcements also highlights the fact that the new coach's first task will be to recruit his own players. He can't simply count on everyone except Jackson-Davis and Al Durham being back from last year's team. If Indiana does have some kind of mass exodus – unlikely if they make a good hire, but not impossible – it still probably wouldn't sink the team to 2008 levels because the new coach could rebuild through the currently overstuffed transfer portal (there are more than 800 players in the portal, compared to about 450 at this time last year). It would, however, make the necessary program rebuild even more difficult. The new coach will have to convince the current Hoosiers that he is committed to helping them maximize their potential and that they won't be wasting the rest of their careers in Bloomington during a rebuilding process. The next Hoosiers coach will have no time to settle in: recruiting starts as soon as the ink on his contract is dry.

dsinn@jg.net