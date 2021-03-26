IU reportedly contacts Chris Holtmann

As the search for its next head basketball coach continues, Indiana reached out to Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann earlier this week about the position, according to multiple reports.

Holtmann, whose teams have won at least 20 games in each of the last eight seasons, reportedly told the Hoosiers he is happy in Columbus, where he has been since the 2017-18 season.

This is an interesting development in the search for a couple of reasons. First, Holtmann was likely among the candidates Indiana considered during its last coaching search, in 2017. At the time, he was the coach at Butler and had just led the Bulldogs to a 25-9 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Indiana hired Archie Miller in late March, while Ohio State inked a contract with Holtmann in June after Thad Matta stepped down for health reasons.

In 2016-17, Indiana and Ohio State had nearly identical records, with the Buckeyes going 17-15 and the Hoosiers 18-16. While IU has remained stuck in neutral for most of the last four seasons, however, Ohio State has quickly risen near the top of the Big Ten under Holtmann's guidance, climbing into the top five in the AP Poll in each of the last two years and earning a No. 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, though it lost in the first round to Oral Roberts.

Indiana reportedly reaching out to Holtmann is interesting, as well, because he has not been on the list of potential candidates for the Hoosiers up until now. While some believed that athletic director Scott Dolson had a short list of candidates in mind before he found the up to $10 million in private investment necessary to move on from Miller, it appears that the Hoosiers' top candidates have not panned out yet. Going after Holtmann is a big swing from Dolson and the Ohio State coach would have been a terrific hire, but missing on him risks putting off some other candidates, who might not enjoy being a second choice. Of course, Dolson could simply be doing his due diligence and reaching out to a number of potential candidates to gauge interest.

Holtmann has built a Big Ten title contender with the Buckeyes and does not seem ready to move on after four seasons. Indiana's coaching search will therefore continue. With six players now in the transfer portal, the heat on Dolson is getting ratcheted up day by day.

