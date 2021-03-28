IU reportedly closing in on coaching hire

Indiana is closing in on a deal to make former Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks coach Mike Woodson its next head coach, according to multiple reports. No deal has been finalized yet, but it seems the sides are close and it appears likely he'll be the next coach after Brad Stevens and Chris Holtmann passed on the position.

Woodson, 63, played at Indiana from 1977 to 1980 and was one of the best scorers in the program's history, pouring in more than 2,000 points in his career playing for Bob Knight. He was a first-round pick in the 1980 NBA Draft and then played a decade in the NBA for a half-dozen teams before getting into coaching.

Woodson has never coached in college. He coached the Hawks from 2004 to 2010, leading Atlanta to three playoff appearances and 53 wins in his final season, 2009-10, when the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference semifinals. He was not re-signed after that season, but after almost a year as coach Mike D'Antoni's assistant with the Knicks, Woodson was named the interim head coach before becoming the head coach in New York. The Broad Ripple native was the coach during the Knicks' 54-win season in 2013 in which New York reached the Eastern Conference semifinals.

He was most recently an assistant with the Clippers and Knicks.

To help Woodson's transition to the college level, the Hoosiers are reportedly bringing in former Ohio State coach Thad Matta as associate athletic director for the men's basketball program. Matta had reportedly been in contention for the head coaching job, but the same health concerns that forced him out at Ohio State prevented him from taking the job.

This is a developing story and we'll know more as the day goes on.

