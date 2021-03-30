Al Durham transfers to Providence

The first domino of the Mike Woodson Era has fallen.

Former Indiana guard Al Durham, who played four seasons for the Hoosiers and is one of 53 players in program history with 1,000 career points, will use the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic and play for Providence next season, he announced on social media this afternoon.

"Thank you Hoosier nation for 4 years full of lessons and growth that I will take on my next journey," Durham wrote on Twitter.

Durham averaged 11.3 points and shot 38% from 3-point range in his senior season with the Hoosiers. He is the second IU player in recent years to transfer to play for Ed Cooley with the Friars. Former Indiana forward Emmitt Holt left Bloomington in favor of Providence and played two seasons there, including a starting role on the 2017 team that won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers will surely miss Durham, who was one of the few players on the roster who attacked the rim on a consistent basis and could also knock down outside shots. He was never an All-Big Ten-caliber player, but he was solid and on a good team would probably be a valuable instant-offense piece off the bench. By all accounts, he was also an outstanding veteran leader and he stuck around for four years at Indiana despite never making the NCAA Tournament and despite having been originally recruited by Tom Crean, not Archie Miller.

He is the first of the seven Indiana players (six in the transfer portal, plus Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is considering the NBA) who are deciding where they will play next season to announce his choice. While it is disappointing that Woodson could not convince him to return to Bloomington for another year, Durham was the player whose mind seemed most made up about leaving as soon as the season was over, even before Indiana moved on from Miller. Woodson will face much bigger challenges if some of the other Hoosiers in the transfer portal decide to depart.

