Mike Woodson speaks with Don Fischer: what we said

New Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson spent part of his second full day on the job speaking with longtime voice of Indiana basketball Don Fischer about why he took the job, his expectations for Indiana basketball and more.

Here are the highlights:

On why he left the New York Knicks to take the Indiana job: "I think I've accomplished pretty much everything I've ever wanted to accomplish in basketball. For me, (the Indiana job) is the final straw for me, I think. For a little scrawny kid coming out of the inner city of Indianapolis and getting an opportunity to come to this great institution to play basketball was major for me. And then to take it a step further and go on and play pro, then coach for 20-some years in the NBA, you can't even draw that up as a kid.

"I've been lucky, thank God for the journey. But this is another chapter in my life. I know my wife and daughters think I'm crazy. They say I need to go sit down somewhere and just relax. I've watched our program over the years, the roller-coaster ride that it's had. That's no knock to any of the other coaches that have coached here. I've always had a great deal of respect for coaches, I don't care what sport it is, coaching is hard. You've just gotta hit it at the right time, believe in what you do as a coach, get the best players that believe in what you do and hopefully you win.

"With that all being said, to be able to circle back is huge for me. It's unbelievable, I can't even describe it."

On his coaching philosophy: "When I started in Atlanta (in 2004), I was coming off of just winning an NBA title in Detroit. I worked a legendary coach in Larry Brown that particular year and our defense was just – it was like I've never seen a team play defense in my life. We were No. 1 (in the NBA) that year in every defensive stat. It was just amazing, teams struggled to score. I took that same defensive philosophy and I took it to Atlanta with this young team. Everybody was crying about how to play pick and rolls and things of that nature, so I said, if I can recruit guys to come in that are rangy, athletic, 6-7, 6-8 and teach them how to play multiple positions, then, hell, we can just switch everything. Have a body on a body, somebody's guarding a basketball. I caught hell for that, because nobody was really switching as much as I was with that team.

"Now I look at basketball, college and NBA, everybody switches everything. I'm not saying I was ahead of my (time) because there are other coaches who switched and didn't catch as much hell as I did, but defensively, that's something that I think was a signature for me that I caught a lot of hell for.

"Offensively, I didn't believe in 3s when I was in Atlanta. I thought it wasn't a high-percentage shot. I would bench a guy because he took a 3, it was crazy. When I got to New York (in 2010), the game was evolving into a totally different game. (Knicks general manager) Glen Grunwald and I sat down that summer and said, 'Hey, we've got a great core group in Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e (Stoudemire), Tyson (Chandler), J.R. Smith.' We had young guys like Iman Shumpert and we need to put some guys around them. So we were looking at players and I said, 'Well, first of all, Glen, we gotta get guys who can shoot the 3-ball.' And he was in agreement with it and so I went and got Jason Kidd, Raymond Felton, we had Steve Novak, Chris Copeland, a kid from Argentina, Pablo Prigioni. We started shooting all these 3s and the league was like, 'Wow.' We led the league in 3s taken and 3s made and I walked away from that season saying nobody would ever break that, touch those stats. Statistically, it's been blown out of the water now. Golden State and the Houston Rockets, the league in general now are shooting about 36, 38 3s a game. It's crazy man, and I'd like to think we were on to something."

On his biggest concern about the state of Indiana's program: "The biggest concern right now is the players that have entered this portal, are they gonna stay or leave? I got individual schedules for each player, where I've slotted time to sit and talk with the player and I think I'll talk with the player, as well. I'll get their feeling and a sense of what they're thinking. Before I can even think about putting players on the floor, I've gotta get a team. I don't know what that team is going to be yet, based on what the players decide to do. If some decide to leave, then I've gotta go in that portal and find players that I think can help me and help this program move forward."

On Thad Matta: "I have no ego in terms of information. I think it should be that way. Back in the early days, I thought coaches shied away from sharing ideas. ... Larry Brown and Calipari changed that whole dynamic in terms of, it's good to share and talk to brilliant minds of the game, because nobody's wrong or right when it comes to coaching. It's how do you get your team to do what you want to do and do it at a high level to help you win. Matta's got a great basketball background and track record, so I can't think but that it would help me and moving up the road in terms of trying to build this team. I think it's excellent what Scott (Dolson) did, I don't think many teams are doing that."

On next year's team: "It all depends on how quickly we can develop. I keep saying that because that's the key. When I looked at the big fella, (Jackson)-Davis, he's had a tremendous Big Ten career. The kid averaged 20 points in the Big Ten, that's big time. But he's gotta be able to use his other hand. I'm going to beg for him to stay with me in talking to his parents. Because I think I can help him develop and get to the next level. There's some eyes out there that are looking at him, but I still think he needs to be polished a little more in his development. In doing that, I can't help but think that would help our program."

On developing players: "When you look at the great ones, when I tell you coaching at the highest level with these great NBA players, it's crazy because you see them one year and then through summer programs they come back the next year and you say, 'Golly, he's really improved.' That's a testament to the kid being in the gym and doing what's necessary to get better. It's not going to just happen. And those are the things you need to teach young kids. Veterans know it, they've had some years and been around the block, but these young men don't get it at an early stage. It's all about what you do in that gym and how you approach it in order to be a good player."

On the strength of the Big Ten: "I'm going to go back and watch all the coaches and their teams. I've got a little bit of time now to go back and do my due diligence on the guys that I'm coaching against and how their teams play. It'll give me a better feel when I'm building this program, how I can help this program compete against the talent and the great coaches that are out there. And there's no doubt there's a lot of great coaches, not just in the Big Ten, but in college basketball, but the Big Ten is what counts."

