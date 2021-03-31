Patberg returning for fourth season with Hoosiers

Indiana guard Ali Patberg plans to return for a fourth season with the Hoosiers and seventh year in college, the 2015 Indiana Miss Basketball announced on social media.

Patberg, a two-time All-Big Ten guard, was Indiana's third-leading scorer at 14 points per game during the Hoosiers' first-ever run to the Elite Eight this season and was also second on the team in assists with 99. She will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic. The Columbus native missed her freshman year in 2015-16 after tearing her ACL and also sat out the 2017-18 campaign after transferring from Notre Dame to Indiana.

Coach Teri Moren has called Patberg an "emotional leader" for the Hoosiers and having her back next season means Indiana will have at least four starters returning from the best team in program history (the fifth starter, senior Nicole Cardano-Hillary, has yet to announce whether she plans to use the fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA). Indiana talked extensively after losing to Arizona in the Elite Eight about getting back there and winning in the future and Patberg's social media post announcing her return was fittingly captioned "Unfinished business."

dsinn@jg.net