Stewart, Gunn, Duncomb remain committed to IU in early wins for Woodson

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson's first job is to re-recruit his own players. He's off to a good start.

The Hoosiers got two pieces of good news tonight, when former Tennessee-Martin guard Parker Stewart pulled his name out of the transfer portal and returned to Indiana and class of 2022 commit C.J. Gunn, a four-star guard out of Lawrence North, re-affirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers after speaking with Woodson.

In addition, incoming freshman Logan Duncomb, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class from Cincinnati, told Inside the Hall that he remains committed to Indiana and plans to get to campus for the first time in June. That decision was less surprising, since Duncomb had said he thought Woodson was an "awesome hire" when it was announced.

In the weeks following the end of Indiana's season, six Hoosiers had put their names in the transfer portal. Senior guard Al Durham announced his commitment to Providence on Tuesday, but Stewart became the first to commit to play for Woodson next season Wednesday.

"IU gave me a home when I needed it most after the passing of my father," Stewart wrote on social media. "I look forward to staying and putting on my jersey at this prestigious university."

The 6-foot-5 guard transferred from UT-Martin after the death of his father, Anthony Stewart, at age 50 in November. The elder Stewart had been the head coach of the Skyhawks.

Parker Stewart transferred to Indiana in the middle of the season, but did not play for the Hoosiers down the stretch. In 2019-20 with UT-Martin, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 35% from 3-point range and nearly 49% overall.

Stewart is the type of dynamic scorer and shooter that Indiana desperately needs. With his size and wingspan, he should fit nicely in Woodson's system, which prioritizes an ability to switch on defense. He'll be crucial in replacing Durham, who was one of the few Hoosiers who could consistently get his own shot off the dribble. If anything, Stewart is bigger and stronger than Durham, though he might be rusty at the start of next season after not playing since March 2020.

Gunn, meanwhile, had never de-committed from Indiana after the Hoosiers moved on from former coach Archie Miller, but his family had said it was "reserving sharing thoughts" until after it spoke with Woodson. On Wednesday, Gunn's father, Christopher Gunn, told IndyStar his son remains "firmly committed" to IU.

"(Woodson) talked about being committed to CJ and wanting him to be a part of the plan of what he’s building," Christopher Gunn told Inside the Hall. "I told him that was great and let him know that we remain committed to you guys as well."

The 6-5 Gunn, whose Lawrence North team will take on Carmel in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday, is the 107th-ranked recruit in the country and No. 4 in Indiana in his class. He averages 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Keeping Gunn on board is a significant early win for Woodson on the high school recruiting trail and could help attract other recruits from the 2022 class down the line. Under Miller, the Hoosiers had been pushing hard for 6-9 forward Jalen Washington out of Gary West, a five-star recruit and the top-ranked player in the state in 2022. Having Gunn, another top-flight Indiana recruit from the class, in the fold certainly can't hurt when Woodson makes contact with Washington.

The Duncomb news, meanwhile, was expected but still welcome. The four-star 6-9 center is the only player in Indiana's 2021 class, but he seems enthusiastic about Woodson and how he'll fit in the new coach's system.

“I like the fact that he likes to push his players to be better than they are so they keep growing,” Duncomb told Inside the Hall. “He’s going to let you know what you need to get better on, be tough on you, but I think he wants to get you better to hopefully put you in the best position to get to the next level."

“From a big standpoint, be able to pass out of the post but also hit a mid-range jumper and be able to hit a three," Duncomb said of Woodson's expectations for him. "Which I can do both of and am working on right now."

Woodson also began filling out his coaching staff this morning, when multiple reports indicated he plans to retain assistant Kenya Hunter from Miller's staff. Hunter has previously worked at Duquesne – his alma mater – Xavier, Georgetown, Nebraska and Connecticut in an 18-year coaching career.

Armaan Franklin, Khristian Lander, Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo are still in the transfer portal for Indiana, while leading scorer and rebounder Trayce Jackson-Davis weighs a decision on jumping to the NBA.

dsinn@jg.net