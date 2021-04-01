IU gives Moren contract extension

Less than a week after the first-ever trip to the Elite Eight for Indiana women's basketball, the Hoosiers extended the contract of coach Teri Moren through the 2027 season, they announced Thursday.

"Teri Moren is the architect of an unprecedented era of success for our women's basketball program, and I'm excited that we have agreed to a new deal that ensures she will be here for many years to come," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement.

"This new contract places her in the upper echelon among her conference peers, rewards those achievements, and recognizes the upward trajectory that we are on. In my more than 30 years with the department I've never been as excited about the future of IU Women's Basketball, and that's because we have the right person leading us in the right direction."

The new deal for Moren, who has been the head coach for seven seasons, raises her annual salary to an average of $862,500 over the life of the contract, an average raise of close to $200,000. It also includes performance bonuses for Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships, coach of the year awards, NCAA Tournament participation and victories and team academic accomplishments.

"I am truly blessed to be a part of the Hoosier Nation, who continue to show their love and gratitude for our team," Moren said in a statement. "We see you and appreciate you. As a lifelong Hoosier, I will continue to represent this incredible university with great pride and dedication."

Moren has led the Hoosiers to six straight 20-win seasons and back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament.