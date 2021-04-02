Trayce Jackson-Davis returns to IU: What it means

The announcement came early Friday afternoon: Trayce Jackson-Davis will be back with the Hoosiers for one more season. New coach Mike Woodson had sold him on the idea that the long-time NBA coach could help the All-American's game develop and get him more prepared for the professional ranks.

That announcement was significant enough, but what came later in the afternoon might end up mattering even more. Jackson-Davis gave one of the more candid interviews in recent memory from anyone associated with the Indiana program and he let it be known he and his teammates are excited about the future of Indiana basketball in a way they haven't been in the recent past.

"The mood (within the team) is really, really, really positive," Jackson-Davis said. "I feel like there's a light. I feel like we've been in the dark for a while and there wasn't any energy, there was no energy here. All the light after the season was sucked out of us. Ever since Coach Woodson got hired, it's almost been a new positive vibe that's came. We've been hooping, we've been playing some open gyms, us and the guys. We're just excited to be playing basketball again and excited to be out there.

"When (Woodson) talks to us, I think he really has the knowledge and knows what he's talking about and what he's saying."

Two weeks ago, by his own admission, Jackson-Davis was "almost dead set" on entering the NBA Draft. To now hear him talking that way about the Hoosiers within the first week of Woodson's tenure has to be among the most positive outcomes from the Woodson hire anyone could have thought possible. Woodson will have to win on the court when the time comes, but he's already won some huge recruiting battles within his own program and that has created an excitement around the team that has not existed since December 2018, when the Hoosiers had signed Romeo Langford and he had led them to a 12-2 mark. IU would lose 13 of its next 14 games and former coach Archie Miller never got that momentum back.

That excitement doesn't come from Jackson-Davis's decision alone. In Woodson's first week, guard Parker Stewart has pulled his name out of the transfer portal and class of 2022 guard C.J. Gunn re-affirmed his commitment to IU. Stewart is particularly important for the upcoming season as a guard who can shoot from the outside and get his own shot going to the rim. After scrimmaging with him in recent weeks, Jackson-Davis seemed giddy about the prospect of playing with him next year.

"Parker is a hooper," he said. "Parker shoots the ball at a very, very, very high level. I've already seen it, he can shoot off the dribble, he can shoot spot-up 3s, he puts the ball in the hole and that's something that we're gonna need on our team. I'm really, really glad he decided to stay. He's gonna space the floor, he's gonna shoot that thing at a high clip."

In addition to his excitement about Stewart's return, Jackson-Davis seemed to be under the impression that center Joey Brunk, who missed all of this season with a back injury, will return for a sixth season of college basketball next year. Brunk has made no formal announcement, but Jackson-Davis spoke as if he'd be on the team. That would be a significant development for IU.

Jackson-Davis was miscast as the center this season because of Brunk's injury, but the former Butler center's return, in addition to the arrival of freshman center Logan Duncomb, would allow Jackson-Davis to play power forward more often and work on developing his jump shot. He would also have more matchups against smaller players. Getting Brunk back would be yet another early victory for the Hoosiers in Woodson's tenure.

With Jackson-Davis back in the fold, Armaan Franklin is likely the best player left to make his decision on whether to return to the Hoosiers. Franklin arguably improved more than anyone on the team from the 2020 season to 2021 and ended up as IU's second-leading scorer and leading 3-point shooter despite being plagued from early January on by a variety of injuries that sapped some of his athleticism. An Indianapolis native, he seems a natural fit at IU as another player who can space the floor, but Jackson-Davis said the Cathedral product isn't yet sure whether to return.

"I've talked to him a little bit, but I'm trying to give him his space," the Hoosiers star said of Franklin. "He needs to make the decision that's best for him, first and foremost. But I want him here. I know he's iffy. He's a guy who's more about trust, he's not a guy to take a leap of faith, so he wants to see what Coach Woodson has to say a little bit more before he makes his decision."

Convincing Franklin to trust him will be Woodson's next task as he puts together the Hoosiers' 2021-22 roster.

The biggest takeaway overall from Jackson-Davis's press conference was that Woodson had no problem "relating" to him, which was the single most important unknown when the 63-year-old coach, who had never held a college job previously, was announced as Miller's replacement. He insisted in his early remarks that he'd have little trouble connecting with high school players, but it was fair to ask whether he could be successful on the recruiting trail. He hasn't won anything there yet, but he certainly made an impact on Jackson-Davis and it stands to reason he could do the same with others.

As for Jackson-Davis himself, this is the type of decision that, if it works and Indiana has a momentum-building season in 2021-22, turns a good player into a program legend. The 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is clearly concerned about the legacy he'll leave behind when he says goodbye to Bloomington and he obviously cares about the long-term health of the team. Coming back was not just a business decision for him, it was personal.

"I want to get Indiana basketball back on track," he said. "That's my goal, that's why I came back, because I believe in the tradition, I believe in what we have here, that it's something special and I want to be one of the reasons why. I don't want to be someone who ran away when it was tough, but all in all I believe in Coach Woodson and I believe in the tradition of Indiana basketball and I know we can get it back."

During Indiana's coaching search, it was common to hear – from certain national reporters specifically – that Indiana's tradition doesn't matter anymore because it's so far in the past. But clearly, it still resonates with certain players from the state. It will be up to Woodson to find those players and convince them they can be part of making it matter nationally again. He's already got his star on board and that could make all the difference going forward.

