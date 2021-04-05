Former PFW coach Fife to be IU assistant

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson continued filling out his coaching staff this afternoon with the addition of Michigan State associate head coach and former PFW head coach Dane Fife to the program.

“Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for,” Woodson said in a statement. “His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels.

"I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair, and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington.”

Fife played for Indiana from 1998 to 2002, originally recruited by former coach Bob Knight. He was part of the last Hoosiers team to reach the Final Four, in 2002 under coach Mike Davis. He averaged 8.7 points and shot 47.1% from 3-point range in the season in which the Hoosiers reached the national championship game before falling to Maryland.

Fife, 41, was an assistant on Davis's staff from 2003 to 2005 and then left Indiana to take the head coaching position at what was then known as IPFW. He led the Mastodons for six seasons, shepherding the program during its transition from an independent team to a member of the Summit League. He had an overall record of 82-97, but went 18-12 and 11-7 in conference play in his final season before leaving to join Tom Izzo's staff at Michigan State.

After a decade in East Lansing, Fife had been widely considered the "coach-in-waiting" should Izzo decide to retire. He was also mentioned as a candidate for the Indiana head coaching job before it went to Woodson. The Spartans went to the Final Four twice during the former Michigan Mr. Basketball's time with the program.

"I'm excited to announce that I'm joining coach Mike Woodson's staff and I intend to help him bring home (title) number six," Fife said in a statement posted on social media. "To be an Indiana Hoosier, as I've always said, was my dream as a little boy growing up in Clarkston, Michigan. Now, once more, I'm going to be a Hoosier."

Fife joins a coaching staff that already includes Woodson and long-time college assistant Kenya Hunter, a holdover from former coach Archie Miller's staff. There were also reports shortly after Woodson's hiring that he had reached out to former Naismith College Coach of the Year and NBA Coach of the Year Larry Brown about a position, but no move has officially been made. The Hoosiers brought on former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta in a new position overseeing the men's basketball program from the athletic department.

