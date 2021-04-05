Jordan Geronimo staying at IU

A busy afternoon for Indiana just got even busier.

Following the hiring of former Michigan State associate head coach Dane Fife as an IU assistant and the announcement that point guard Khristian Lander would be withdrawing his name from the transfer portal to return to the Hoosiers, Lander's fellow freshman, ultra-athletic forward Jordan Geronimo, made the same decision, taking his name out of the portal and announcing he'll play for Indiana next season.

"I believe in Coach (Mike) Woodson," Geronimo wrote in a social media post. "Let's get to work."

The sentiment about believing in Woodson has been a theme in recent weeks for those who have decided to stay with Indiana following the Hoosiers moving on from former coach Archie Miller. The biggest question mark for Woodson, who had never coached in college before he took the Indiana job last week, was whether he'd get buy-in from players who had no memory of his time at Indiana and whose parents likely had no such memories, either. So far, he seems to have convinced a significant portion of the roster that he's the man for the job, with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Logan Duncomb, Lander and Geronimo all professing faith in Woodson's building project in Bloomington after speaking with the new coach.

Geronimo was a particularly important domino for Woodson, because he seems like he will fit well in the former NBA coach's system, which prizes athleticism and versatility. The 2020 New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year has both of those qualities in spades, as he demonstrated sporadically during his freshman season. He was often lost on defense, but he's so athletic that he was able to recover more often than not. He's still raw, but his potential was evident when he helped shut down National Player of the Year Luka Garza in crucial moments of an 81-69 win over then-No. 4 Iowa in January. He defended the 6-foot-11 Garza, who has five inches on him, as well as anyone I can remember in the last two seasons. It's players like those, who can guard multiple positions, that should thrive in Woodson's switch-heavy defensive scheme. The coach's wide-open, transition-oriented offensive system should also give Geronimo a chance to show off his ability to run the floor.

Geronimo, who stands 6-6 and weighs 220 pounds, averaged 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.1 minutes as a freshman, while shooting better than 51% from the floor. He is the third Hoosier to pull his name out of the transfer portal since Woodson's hiring, leaving only Armaan Franklin and Race Thompson with decisions to make.

