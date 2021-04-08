Armaan Franklin transfers to Virginia

The final domino has fallen on Indiana's group in the transfer portal and this one did not go the Hoosiers' way.

Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, widely considered the best guard remaining in the transfer portal, announced tonight that he will leave Indiana after two seasons and transfer to Virginia.

"Excited about the next chapter in my hoops life," Franklin said in his announcement, posted on social media. "Still, have to say a big thanks to the IU community, fans and my teammates for all their support. Know that I appreciate you all so much!"

Franklin's loss hurts for Indiana. He was the team's most-improved player this season, ranking second on the team with 11.4 points per game and was tops in 3-point shooting at 42.4%, making him the only player on the team that could really knock down open outside shots with any regularity. He achieved those impressive statistics despite being slowed by a variety of injuries, starting with an ankle issue that popped up in early January.

Although Franklin is an Indianapolis native – he starred at Cathedral in high school – it is perhaps not particularly surprising that he decided to leave for a more stable situation. His friend and fellow class of 2019 IU recruit Trayce Jackson-Davis called Franklin "iffy" on returning a week ago and explained that it takes Franklin a while to build trust.

"I've talked to him a little bit, but I'm trying to give him his space," the Hoosiers' star said of Franklin. "He needs to make the decision that's best for him, first and foremost. But I want him here. He's a guy who's more about trust, he's not a guy to take a leap of faith, so he wants to see what Coach (Mike) Woodson has to say a little bit more before he makes his decision."

For the first time since Woodson took the job at Indiana, it appears that his recruiting pitch did not work well enough. Franklin is headed to play for one of the most established programs in the country, with 2019 national champion Tony Bennett at the helm. Franklin will fit well in Virginia's defensive scheme, with his solid athleticism, length and toughness. It would not be at all surprising if he became the latest former Hoosier to start in the NCAA Tournament with a different team, a list that includes Remy Abell (Xavier), Maurice Creek (George Washington), Devin Davis (Houston), Emmitt Holt (Providence), Stanford Robinson (Rhode Island) and Luke Fischer (Marquette), just in the last decade.

Virginia went 18-7 this season and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost in the first round to No. 13 seed Ohio.

Franklin's departure puts significantly more pressure on transfer guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson to be able to space the floor and hit shots from the outside. Indiana has not been able to make enough 3-pointers to win consistently in any of the last four years and losing its two best 3-point shooters (Franklin and Al Durham, who transferred to Providence last week) as a new coaching regime takes over is less than ideal. Anthony Leal and Jerome Hunter will also be called upon to hit outside shots at higher rates than they have in their careers to this point. If Indiana can't find other shooters, the Hoosiers could get bogged down again, much like it did under former coach Archie Miller.

The good news is that Indiana does not have to stop where it is. The Hoosiers have two open scholarships and the transfer portal remains full of talented players looking for new homes. Woodson already convinced Johnson to come to Indiana and he'll likely dive back in now that Franklin has moved on. The chance to play with an All-American like Jackson-Davis, an elite distributor like Johnson and a very good passing big man like Race Thompson all at the same time could make Indiana an outside shooter's dream.

