Race Thompson returning to Indiana

And then there was one.

Indiana forward Race Thompson removed his name from the transfer portal this afternoon and announced he is returning to Indiana to play for coach Mike Woodson next season.

The redshirt junior forward was one of Indiana's most improved players this year, averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, up from 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 2019-20. He also shot 51.5% from the field, up from 46.3% the previous year and 40% as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19. He's the rare player whose efficiency improved despite seeing significantly more use.

"After talking it over with my family, I'm happy to announce I'm coming back to Indiana," Thompson wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "I'm excited for coach Woodson and the future of the program."

With Thompson back in the fold, only sophomore guard Armaan Franklin remains in the portal. He was not only the best of the IU players to put their names in the transfer portal, he is likely the best guard remaining in the portal from any team and he has high-profile suitors such as Illinois and Virginia.

As for Thompson, Indiana is lucky to have him back in Bloomington at the very least because of his work ethic and toughness. He went toe-to-toe with some of the best big men in the Big Ten this season and did not back down, giving Trayce Jackson-Davis a modicum of room to operate in the post even when opposing teams crowded the paint.

However, Thompson is the one player who has decided to return from the transfer portal who might see a diminished role next season. With Logan Duncomb, who is capable of playing center, coming in and veteran center Joey Brunk potentially returning as well, it's likely that Jackson-Davis plays much more at the power forward position.

Thompson is decently athletic, but he's not a good enough ball-handler or shooter to play on the wing and it's unclear how well his methodical, back-to-the-basket offensive game translates to the more wide-open, fast-paced style that Woodson wants to run. He could see a drop in minutes in favor of Jerome Hunter, who thrives in that type of offensive system.

On the other hand, Thompson fits in extremely well with Woodson's switch-heavy defensive system because he can guard three positions. He's the type of versatile defensive presence that Woodson would love to build around on that end of the floor -- in a way that Jackson-Davis, Brunk and Duncomb are not -- and that alone makes him a valuable piece for the Hoosiers, especially in late-game situations when Indiana needs a stop.

It will be interesting to see how Woodson balances the lack of fit on offense with Thompson's value on defense. Of course, Thompson, a relentless worker who has improved significantly each year he's been at Indiana, could come back in the fall with the ability to consistently knock down 17-foot jumpers and make himself a much better fit on the offensive end.

Indiana was probably somewhat lucky in keeping Thompson. If he was going to leave the Hoosiers, Minnesota would have been the most likely destination, as his father was a football star there and he grew up just 15 minutes from the campus.

The Golden Gophers tried to get him to come home, but Minnesota is in the middle of a coaching transition as well, and it's likely Indiana will be a significantly better team next season. I wouldn't be surprised if that played a role in Thompson deciding to stick around.

Woodson is now 4 for 5 in getting the players who put their names in the transfer portal upon the dismissal of Archie Miller to return. The only loss was Al Durham, who likely would have gone elsewhere regardless of whether Miller was retained.

Along with Jackson-Davis's return, the commitment of former Pittsburgh star Xavier Johnson to play for the Hoosiers and 2022 commit C.J. Gunn giving Woodson a vote of confidence, it remains difficult to see how the first two weeks of the new coach's tenure could have gone any better. Getting Franklin back would be the cherry on top.

dsinn@jg.net