IU football gets top recruit

Indiana football received a commitment from the highest-ranked recruit in program history Tuesday when four-star class of 2023 safety Daeh McCullough chose the Hoosiers over offers from Florida, Michigan and Penn State, among others.

McCullough is the son of new Indiana associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough, who spent the last three years as the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. The elder McCullough was also Indiana's running backs coach from 2011 to 2016.

"Y’all already know…he will be ready to represent on a high level!!! Proud of you Daeh and the work to be great don’t ever stop!!!" he wrote in response to his son's commitment.

Daeh McCullough plans to play football at Bloomington South in the fall, which will be his junior season. He is the No. 78 recruit in the country, No. 2 in Indiana and the sixth-ranked safety nationally, per 247sports.com. Indiana has never signed a top 100 recruit since recruiting services began ranking individual players in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound McCullough passes class of 2000 defensive end Stephen Williams as the highest-ranked recruit in program history. Williams was 109th nationally. Of the top nine recruits the Hoosiers have landed since 2000, six have come since 2019.

