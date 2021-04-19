Indiana lands coveted 2021 recruit Tamar Bates

Indiana's offseason roster makeover continued this afternoon when incoming freshman guard Tamar Bates, one of the top available players remaining in the 2021 class, committed to the Hoosiers.

Bates, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound combo guard, had originally signed with Texas, but he re-opened his recruitment when former Longhorns coach Shaka Smart left to take the head coaching job at Marquette. Indiana won Bates' second recruitment, beating out Kentucky, Gonzaga and Illinois, all of whom reportedly expressed interest.

The Kansas City, Kansas, native, who also considered the Jayhawks before choosing Texas, said that new Indiana coach Mike Woodson promised to help him grow not only as a player, but also as a man, a pitch that resonated with Bates and his family.

He was also impressed by the tradition at Indiana and the talent already on the roster.

“I’m excited to play for such a historic program when you are talking about people like Coach Bobby Knight and as much as they have won," Bates told 247sports.com. "I’m just trying to go there and add to what they have there now because they have some really good players. The goal is to bring Indiana basketball back to where it was and I’m going to go in with that same mentality to carry it on."

Bates is a long, athletic, left-handed guard that can score in the lane or from beyond the arc. He averaged 22.1 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists as a junior in Kansas City before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior year. He also shot 44% from 3-point range in that junior season.

Here is what 247sports.com recruiting analyst Jerry Meyer had to say about Bates:

"Thin build but has some length for a skilled combo guard type. Has a burst of athleticism, to go along with high level instincts. A lefty and possesses a shiftiness to his game. Three level scorer who can make tough shots in traffic on the move. Accurate deep shooter. A good driver with either hand and can pass well with either hand. Primarily a scorer but also sees the court as a distributor. Dangerous on defense. Jumps passing lanes, has good hands, and has lateral quickness. Needs to develop strength as a rebounder and one-on-one defender."

Bates' shooting ability could be crucial for the Hoosiers immediately. Indiana, which already ranked outside the top 200 in 3-point shooting in 2020-21, lost its two best outside shooters, Armaan Franklin and Al Durham, to transfer in recent weeks. Incoming transfer guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson will help, but Woodson identified shooting guard as a position of need for Indiana after Franklin's transfer.

Bates is the No. 56 recruit in the country, according to 247, and the 13th-ranked shooting guard. He is the first high school player to commit to Indiana since Woodson was hired in late March, though 2022 recruit C.J. Gunn, who had originally during former coach Archie Miller's tenure, re-affirmed his commitment to the Hoosiers after a conversation with Woodson.

During his four years as Indiana coach, Miller brought in just two players ranked higher by 247 than Bates: Romeo Langford in 2018 and Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019. Evansville point guard Khristian Lander was No. 27 in the 2021 class, but he reclassified to 2020 and played for the Hoosiers this season. He was ranked in the 80s in his new class.

Despite never having coached in college previously, Woodson insisted when he took the job he was not worried about his ability to recruit high school players.

"To me basketball is basketball," the coach said. "Sure, I've never coached in college, but I'd like to think that I've coached at the highest level and I've coached some of the greatest players that have ever graced the basketball world. At the end of the day, coaching is coaching."

This was clearly the No. 1 concern when Woodson was hired: could the 63-year-old coach relate to high schoolers on the recruiting trail after 25 years as an NBA coach? Although Bates was a somewhat unusual recruitment owing to his late de-commitment from Texas, landing the coveted guard is another encouraging sign from Woodson that he still knows what motivates young players. Assistant coach Kenya Hunter, whom Woodson kept on from Miller's staff, was also reportedly a significant part of Bates's recruitment and he also played an outsized role in luring Johnson to Bloomington. Keeping Hunter on staff seems to be one of the best decisions Woodson has made so far. Recruiting concerns surrounding the new coach won't go away until he puts together a full class, but the early returns have been positive.

Indiana has one scholarship remaining after Bates's commitment and Woodson has indicated that he feels the Hoosiers are also weak at small forward. Indiana will likely look to the transfer portal to fill out their final spot.

With that one spot remaining, Indiana's roster has already changed significantly since Woodson took over. Franklin, Durham and center Joey Brunk are gone, while Johnson and Bates are newly in the fold. It's probably too soon to say whether that – plus one more solid wing from the portal – will be enough to get the Hoosiers over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament next year, but it does seem likely their roster as it is now constructed is more conducive to the fast-paced, switch-heavy style that Woodson wants to play.

