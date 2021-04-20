Indiana fills out roster with Northwestern transfer Kopp

Indiana's roster for the 2021-22 season is set.

After a frenetic three weeks since new coach Mike Woodson's hiring in which three former Hoosiers transferred, four pulled their names out of the transfer portal, a player transferred in and an incoming freshman committed to the program, the final piece fell into place this morning.

That was when former Northwestern small forward Miller Kopp, a high-scoring, 6-foot-7, 215-pound two-year starter with the Wildcats, committed to play for the Hoosiers next season. He will be Indiana's 13th scholarship player, putting IU at the NCAA limit.

“It was just the culture,” Kopp told the Daily Hoosier of his reasons for choosing Indiana. “The energy around the program and the support and the fans. I’ve always loved playing (at Assembly Hall). That’s my favorite arena to play at in college basketball. ... When we had to play there, I always had that marked on my calendar just because those games were so fun.”

Kopp is exactly the type of player that Woodson said he was looking for in the transfer portal: a wing with length that can guard multiple positions on defense and shoot from the outside. The Houston native averaged 13.1 points as a sophomore with the Wildcats in 2019-20 and 11.3 points as a junior this season. He shot just 33% from beyond the arc this year, but knocked in 39.6% as a sophomore. Kopp had 13 points on 3-for-4 shooting from deep in a win over Indiana at Assembly Hall in December.

The former Wildcat was the No. 90 recruit in the country out of high school in the 2018 class and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He also brings three years of experience against Big Ten competition to a team that lacked for such know-how in 2020-21.

"Miller is the model for what you would want a player to be," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said in an episode of "The Journey" on Big Ten Network this season. "His work ethic, character, leadership. When you put all those things together, for me, when I say, 'What do I want a Northwestern basketball player to be?' you look at Miller Kopp."

Kopp will be the fifth new face in Indiana's overhauled rotation next season. He joins fellow transfers Parker Stewart from Tennessee-Martin and Xavier Johnson from Pittsburgh and incoming freshmen Logan Duncomb and Tamar Bates. Bates committed to the Hoosiers on Monday after de-committing from Texas following a coaching change there.

Kopp is an explosive scorer – he poured in 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting in an upset victory over Ohio State in December – and should challenge for a spot in Indiana's starting lineup. Hoosiers fans will love to hear that he is an elite free throw shooter who made nearly 85% of his shots from the foul line this year and nearly 90% in 2019-20.

Kopp's most direct competition for playing time will likely be Jerome Hunter, another long-armed wing capable of scoring from multiple spots on the court and comfortable defending multiple positions. Hunter has been a streaky scorer and shooter in his Indiana career and competing with someone like Kopp, who has been far more consistent, could help bring out the best in the former elite recruit. Unfortunately for Indiana, neither Hunter nor Kopp is a particularly prolific rebounder and that likely means 6-6 Jordan Geronimo, who possesses off-the-charts athleticism and instincts but remains very raw, will also get a chance to prove himself at small forward.

Despite losing three players – Armaan Franklin, Al Durham and Joey Brunk – to transfer in recent weeks, Indiana will have a full complement of 13 scholarship players next season after having only 11 in each of the last two campaigns under former coach Archie Miller.

Because of a back injury that cost Brunk the entire 2020-21 season, Indiana had only 10 scholarship players available all year, only six of whom had previous college experience. In Woodson's first season, barring injuries, the Hoosiers will have 11 players with previous college experience in 2021-22, plus two freshmen who could contribute right away.

Woodson entered a situation in which six of his players were in the transfer portal and his star, Trayce Jackson-Davis, was leaning hard toward departing for the NBA. Less than a month after being introduced as the head coach, Woodson has convinced Jackson-Davis to stay, coaxed four players out of the portal and back into the program, added three new pieces – all of whom have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining and track records of success – and completely re-made Indiana's roster. Kopp mentioned the energy surrounding the program as a reason he chose to play for the Hoosiers; that excitement did not exist in mid-March.

