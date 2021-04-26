Dasan McCullough commits to IU football, highest-rated recruit ever

It's a McCullough party in Bloomington.

Class of 2022 athlete Dasan McCullough, who will play football at Bloomington South in the fall, announced late Sunday night that he has committed to play his college ball at Indiana. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete is the No. 50 recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com's composite rankings. That would make him the highest-ranked recruit to play at Indiana since 247 began ranking players in 1999.

Who was the previous highest-rated recruit? McCullough's brother, Daeh McCullough, a class of 2023 safety that committed to Indiana less than two weeks ago. He is No. 78 in his class. In addition, the pair's elder brother, Deland McCullough II, announced earlier this week he is transferring from Miami (Ohio) to play in Bloomington, where he will have four years of eligibility remaining. He played in three games with the RedHawks in his two seasons on campus.

The McCullough brothers are the son of Indiana running backs coach and associate head coach Deland McCullough, who was previously the running backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hiring him to replace Mike Hart, who departed for Michigan, is shaping up to be one of the most important moves coach Tom Allen has made in his four-plus years at the helm.

Dasan McCullough was previously committed to Ohio State, but he spurned the Buckeyes to play with his family. All four McCulloughs could be on campus together for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"The chance to play with my brothers is huge!" Dasan McCullough told 247Sports. “Both of my brothers and be under my dad. I know what it’s like to play with both of them and that’s something that’s huge for me at the next level and a blessing that doesn’t come around a lot."

The middle McCullough is the No. 1 player in Indiana in the 2022 class and the sixth-ranked athlete in the country. He's primarily a safety now, but could also get some time at linebacker when he gets to Bloomington, especially if he bulks up.

Here's what 247sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of McCullough:

"Exceptional height with plus length. Lean build with tons of space to add mass. Experience at numerous positions, including receiver, edge, off-ball linebacker, cornerback, and safety. Started out looking like a big safety but high frame potential likely leads to long-term defensive edge projection.

"Varied positional experience aids in ball skills and impact playmaking ability. Disruptive at the catch point thanks to length and awareness. Redirects fairly well relative to long-levered build. Good downhill juice vs. the run and strong enough to provide the big hit as a tackler. Not afraid to attack gaps and play in the box from safety. Has flashed some traffic-shedding ability vs. the run against high school competition, but will need to add bulk and strengthen to consistently do that in college.

"If playing from the edge, that strength will particularly be needed, as well as developing a pass-rush move set. Concerns exist over position projection, but that may be reading into it too much. Given physical tools and multi-positional experience, potential should be quite high. Unique athlete with strong on-field profile. Projects to the high-major level with a ceiling in the top half of the NFL Draft."

That's not the type of recruit Indiana is accustomed to getting. Dasan and Daeh McCullough would be the first two top 100 recruits ever to sign with Indiana and although they have a connection with the program that gave the Hoosiers the inside track, they also continue the upward trend in IU recruiting. Of the top 10 recruits the Hoosiers have signed or gotten commitments from since 1999, seven of them have come since the 2019 recruiting class.

