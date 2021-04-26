Indiana officially signs Northwestern transfer Kopp

Indiana's roster is full.

The Hoosiers today officially announced the signing of Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp, a 6-foot-7 wing who will have two years of eligibility remaining after being a two-year starter and three-year contributor with the Wildcats. He committed to play for the Hoosiers last week. Kopp is Indiana's 13th scholarship player, putting IU at the NCAA limit.

“Miller is a veteran player with three seasons of experience ... in the Big Ten.” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “He is a tremendous shooter from long range who will really help us become more versatile with his ability to stretch the floor. He also is an outstanding free throw shooter who will come in and have an immediate impact.”

Woodson is not wrong about Miller's free-throw shooting abilities. While the Hoosiers ranked outside the top 250 in free throw percentage all four years of former coach Archie Miller's tenure and outside the top 300 twice (a strange bugaboo that cost Indiana multiple games during Miller's time in Bloomington), Kopp shot nearly 90% from the line in 2019-20 and nearly 85% in 2020-21. If nothing else, he should be a reliable player to have on the floor late in games.

That's unlikely to be all he contributes, however. The junior is a solid scorer and 3-point shooter and gives Indiana a little bit of size on the wing, a position where the Hoosiers were weak this season. He'll be vying for playing time with Jerome Hunter and Jordan Geronimo at that spot and the competition should bring out the best in all three. That's particularly important for Hunter, who has not yet approached the extremely high ceiling he flashed in high school (a mysterious leg injury his freshman season did not help).

With Kopp's signing, Indiana's frenetic roster turnover since Woodson was named the head coach is likely over. In the final tally, three players departed (Al Durham, Armaan Franklin and Joey Brunk), while three arrived (Kopp, Tamar Bates and Xavier Johnson). Add in newcomers Logan Duncomb and Parker Stewart, who were already part of the program when Woodson took over but did not play last season, and Indiana will likely be a much deeper team next year. Whether it will be a better team overall remains to be seen and will rest significantly on the work Woodson and his staff do to install his system this summer. With a little more than six months before the 2021-22 season tips off, here is how Indiana's roster projects to look in the coming season.

Point guard: Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander, Xavier Johnson

Shooting guard: Anthony Leal, Tamar Bates, Parker Stewart

Small forward/wing: Jerome Hunter, Miller Kopp, Jordan Geronimo

Power forward: Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Center: Logan Duncomb

