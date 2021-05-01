Homestead's Skowronek picked in seventh round

Former Homestead star Ben Skowronek became the latest Fort Wayne native to reach the NFL this afternoon, getting selected in the seventh round of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams with the 249th overall pick.

With Skowronek's selection, the Summit City has had a draft pick in three of the last four drafts as the wide receiver out of Notre Dame joined Carroll's Drue Tranquill (2020 fourth round to the Chargers) and Snider's Jessie Bates III (2018 third round to the Bengals). Bishop Luers wide receiver Austin Mack made the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and Bluffton product D'Wayne Eskridge was also picked in the second round of this year's draft by the Seahawks.

Skowronek spent four years with Northwestern, enjoying his best season in 2017 when he had 45 catches for 644 yards and five touchdowns, and then transferred to Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility. The record-holder for career receptions at Homestead missed most of the first two games of the 2020 season with a hamstring injury, but broke out with a two-touchdown performance against Pittsburgh and turned into one of quarterback Ian Book's most reliable targets, pulling in 29 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns and adding a sixth touchdown on an end-around handoff.

The former Spartan might have gone earlier in the draft, but a foot injury suffered at the Senior Bowl kept him from showing off his talents there and also prevented him from making his mark at Notre Dame's Pro Day, leaving questions about his speed and athleticism. His foot injury is heeled, but it probably hurt his stock somewhat.

It is unclear what kind of role Skowronek will have in the NFL. He said during the pre-draft process that some of the teams he'd talked to had lauded his blocking ability and size and suggested he might fit in at tight end, but others want him as a big-bodied receiver target on the outside, the position he played in high school and college.

His selection gives Notre Dame nine selections in the draft this year, the most for the Irish since they had 10 in 1994.

NFL.com says: "Highly competitive pass-catcher with great size and good route technique but missing suddenness and long speed as an outside target. While Skowronek can make a roster as a backup receiver due to his matchup potential and overall skill level, a switch to move tight end would diminish his weaknesses and enhance his strengths.

"He's a quick opener to eat up quick throws underneath, has the speed and athleticism to work the second level and occasionally get deep if teams aren't careful about how they match up with him. He needs more weight but is already a plus run blocker who can handle blocking duties from the slot. Skowronek could be the next (Packers tight end) Robert Tonyan if given a chance at that spot."

